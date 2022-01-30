Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon 865 for R$ 2088 – All in Technology

As many know, the Galaxy S20 FE has gained a successor on the market, the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. With that, Samsung ended the production of the smartphone that conquered the Brazilian public. However, the rest of the units with Snapdragon 865 are now discounted for R$ 2088 in 10 installments without interest on the card!

In addition to Qualcomm’s advanced chipset, the Galaxy S20 FE stands out for its construction. After all, it features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and support for a 120 HZ refresh rate. There is also IP68 rating which makes it resistant against water and dust.

See too:

In terms of camera, the device features a 12MP main rear lens, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom. In addition, it includes features like a 32MP front camera, under-display fingerprint scanner and a 4,500mAh battery.

Galaxy S20 FE – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6 GB LPDDR5

6 GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader Available colors: blue, white, orange, pink, green, red

blue, white, orange, pink, green, red Operational system: Android 10 with OneUI 2.5 customization

With few units in stock, the Galaxy S20 FE costs R$ 2088 interest-free installments: