Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab 8 lines have alleged official leaked videos before launch

These models should be announced on February 9, the date set for the Galaxy Unpacked event in which the company should announce its new generation of high-end smartphones for this year and reveal the Galaxy Tab S8 line, which had its design reinforced in leaked renders last Tuesday the 25th.

Since the second half of 2021 we have seen several rumors and predictions about the future Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8 Series, devices that will be Samsung’s flagship bet to compete with rivals in the same category,

The videos were revealed by user Dohyun Kim on his Twitter profile and appears with a filter over the content to prevent the source responsible for anticipating the promotional trailer from being identified.

Despite this, it is possible to note that the construction of the Galaxy S22 is equivalent to what we have seen in previous renderings that suggest the set of rear cameras aligned vertically and without the presence of a rectangular module, a notch that marked the Galaxy S21 line, but which should not equip the future generation.

The presentation of the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, in turn, focuses on highlighting the tablet’s huge screen and its features intended for productivity, showing the different modes of use and precision of the S Pen, a smart pen that for years has been a feature of the Note line.