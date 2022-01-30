Galo beats Tombense 3-0 and becomes leader of Mineiro 2022

Atlético beat Tombense 3-0, on Saturday afternoon (29), at Arena Independência, in a match valid for the second round of the 2022 Mineiro Championship. Calebe, Hulk and Savarino scored the goals of the game.

With the result, the team led by El Turco Mohamed took the provisional leadership of the State with four points in two games. Tombense, with a draw and a defeat, and a negative balance of two goals, dropped to the 9th position of the Mineiro table.

The complement of the second round of the championship will be this Sunday (30) with another five games. Galo can be overtaken by vice-leader Cruzeiro, who faces Athletic, at 11 am, at the Joaquim Portugal stadium, in São João del Rei.

game summary

With practically all the players considered starters on the field, Galo started his first match of the year as home team at a fast pace, a lot of exchange of passes and speed, starting with everything on top of Tombense.

During most of the first half, Tombense brought practically no danger to Everson’s goal and focused on defending. That was the keynote of the match. Attack vs Defense game.

So much so that one of the best of Tombense on the field was goalkeeper Rafael Santos. If it hadn’t been for him, Galo could have gone into the break with a much bigger advantage than the 1-0 built in the 20th minute.

After receiving a low cross from Dylan, Jair hit a ball from inside the area, and the ball fell to the midfielder Calebe who skillfully played with lyrics to move and “kill” the Tombense goalkeeper, who avoided at least three other goals. Atlético, only in the first half.

At 12, he defended with his feet a ball face-to-face with forward Ademir, who wasted another chance at 31, when Hulk raised the crowd from the chairs of Independência.

The Brazilian 2021’s top scorer with 19 goals left defender Jordan on the ground with a disconcerting dribble, and touched the ball to Ademir to extend the lead, but the former América striker ended up shooting out.

Four minutes later (in the 34th minute), Rafael Santos prevented Galo from scoring, again, defending like a “cat” a beautiful shot by Dylan, who even pressured by the marking, managed to fit a tug on the ball raised in the area of ​​the team in Zona da Woods.

Second time

In the second half, with less than 10 minutes of play, El Turco decided to change the team. Zaracho and Savarino entered the match in place of Caleb and Ademir, respectively. With more control of the ball, Galo continued to attack the cornered Tombense, but without the same objectivity of the first stage.

But individual talent spoke louder and he was the one who solved the game: Hulk. In the 32nd minute, in an individual play, the Atletico ace was kicked inside the area by the defender of Tombense and the judge did not hesitate, penalty. In the charge, the top scorer of Massa ran for the ball and scored: 2 to 0 Atlético.

With the game dominated, El Turco decided to burn his last three substitutions. Hulk gave way to Neto, Dylan to Sasha and Nacho left to enter Igor Rabello. Savarino, at the end of the lights, Savarino made it 3-0 to Galo.

next opponents

In the third round of the Campeonato Mineiro, next Wednesday (2), Atlético travels to Triângulo Mineiro and faces Uberlândia, at 19:30, in Parque do Sabiá. Tombense, on the same day, at 20:00, face Caldense, at the Ronaldão stadium, in Poços de Caldas.

Atletico 3 x 0 Tombense

Reason: 2nd round of the 2022 Mineiro Championship

Location: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte

Goals: Caleb (Atlético/20′ Q1), Hulk (Atlético/34′ Q2) and Savarino (Atlético/47′ Q2)

Yellow cards: Rodrigo (Tombense)

Audience: 6,081 people

Income: BRL 136,759.50

Athletic

Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Réver, Arana; Jair, Caleb (Zaracho), Dylan (Sasha), Nacho (Igor Rabello); Hulk (Neto), Ademir (Savarino). Coach: El Turco Mohamed

tombense

Rafael Santos; David, Jordan, Roger (Moses), Manoel; Alison, Gustavo (Rodrigo), Jean Lucas, Kleiton (Everton); Keke (Vinicius), Daniel Amorim (Ciel). Technician; Rafael Guanaes

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.