Gasoline reaches R$8 for the first time in the last week of January, says ANP

The liter of gasoline reached for the first time the value of R$ 8, reaching BRL 8.029. The registration was done in Angra dos Reis (RJ) in the week of January 23 to 29, according to a survey by the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels).

On average, the price of gasoline in the country was R$ 6.658 per liter, registering stability in relation to the previous week. The lowest price was found in Carapicuíba, in São Paulo, at R$ 5.579 a liter.

Diesel

The price of a liter of diesel was also stable in the same period, with the highest value, of R$ 6,905, found in Pindamonhangaba, in São Paulo, and the lowest, of R$ 4,599, also in São Paulo.

The last increase in gasoline and diesel by Petrobras was carried out on January 12. The market awaits a new adjustment at any moment, after oil soars in the international market and is quoted at US$ 90 a barrel, closing the week at US$ 88.52, driven by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Gas

CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) continues on an upward trajectory, with an average price of R$4,487 per cubic meter, 0.7% higher than the previous week, accumulating a 2.4% increase in January, also following the international quotes.

The 13-kilogram LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), or cooking gas, recorded stability in the last week of the month, with an average price of R$102.44, the highest price being R$140.00 and the lowest of R$ 78.00 a cylinder.