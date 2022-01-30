Globo removes Cesar Tralli’s replacement from Jornal Hoje in a hurry

Occasional presenter of Jornal Hoje, Alan Severiano was removed by Globo from the work of the newsroom of the station in São Paulo. In recent days, the journalist was covering the vacation of Cesar Tralli, the main presenter of the news, but he had to be replaced by Roberto Kovalick, from Hora Um, since last Wednesday’s edition (26). On social media, viewers even speculated whether Severiano’s absence was caused by Tuesday’s technical errors (25).

In a statement sent to the press, Globo explained that Severiano was removed from the station after the SP1 presenter had contact with people who tested positive for the health crisis virus. The audience leader maintains a strict health safety control that foresees in these cases the immediate removal of the employee until an examination is carried out. Employees are only released to resume their face-to-face duties after a negative diagnosis.

With the hurried departure of Alan Severiano, Jornal Hoje will continue to be led by Roberto Kovalick until next Tuesday (1st), when Cesar Tralli will return to work on the open broadcaster and GloboNews, where he also presents the 18h edition. Hora Um, on the other hand, will continue with a presentation by journalist Ana Paula Campos, who forms the trio of Globo’s late nights with Marcelo Moreira, in the weather forecast, and Alessandro Jodar, in sports.

Check out Globo’s note in full about Alan Severiano’s absence from Jornal Hoje’s presentation: “Alan Severiano had contact with people who tested positive for Covid. As provided for by the protocol adopted by Globo, he was preventively removed and will be tested. Roberto Kovalick will present JH until next Tuesday, when César Tralli returns from vacation”.

Globo suffers technical problem in Jornal Hoje: “Deolane on the soundboard”

A technical problem at the beginning of the rise of Jornal Hoje on Tuesday (25) had repercussions on social networks. The Globo news program, which was being temporarily commanded by Alan Severiano, stayed for about 50 seconds with an audio failure, causing the anchor’s voice and the track to echo. The TV news generation, which is made in São Paulo, also had black screens and image flaws. The anchor did not comment on the matter during the journalistic.

On the internet, viewers compared Globo’s breakdown with the DJ work of lawyer Deolane Bezerra, widow of funk singer MC Kevin. “Deolane is operating the soundboard of Jornal Hoje”, she mocked a profile on Twitter identified as Nazário Barros. “System crash, someone misconfigured me,” Fly Janaina said. “It looks like EAD classes when someone leaves the microphone on”, compared another profile named Lica. “As much as I laughed at it when it started, I thought it was my TV,” said one Twitter user.

There were also those who believed that the failure at Globo was the responsibility of the pay-TV operator. “Anyone else watching this bizarre opening of Jornal Hoje? Or is it my operator’s mistake?”, asked Ronaldo, who recorded the moment of the global outage. “Jornal Hoje started in the iche iche sandwich atmosphere”, wrote Tavarez, referring to one of the oldest memes on the Brazilian internet.