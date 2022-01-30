Government accounts record the best result in 7 years

In total, the difference between revenues and expenses was negative by R$ 35.073 billion in 2021, the smallest primary deficit since 2014

With a strong increase in tax collection, the Central Government accounts recorded, in 2021, the lowest primary deficit since 2014. The difference between revenues and expenses was negative by R$ 35.073 billion last year, after a deficit of R$ 743.255 billion in 2020.

The 2021 gap is equivalent to 0.4% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), after a deficit of 10.0% of GDP in 2020, in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year’s fiscal target allowed for a primary deficit of up to R$247.118 billion in Central Government accounts.

The performance in 2021 was close to the ceiling of the range of financial market expectations, which were a deficit of BRL 66.04 billion to BRL 35.0 billion, according to a survey by Projeções Broadcast. The median was negative at R$ 40.20 billion.

December

The Central Government balance – which includes the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank accounts – was positive by R$13.824 billion in December, the best performance for the month since 2013, when there was a surplus of R$23.093. In December 2020, the result had been negative by BRL 44.133 billion.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

Last month’s result was within the range of estimates collected by Projections Broadcast, which ranged from a deficit of BRL 16.760 billion to a surplus of BRL 14.50 billion. The median was positive at R$9.0 billion.

income and expenses

In 2021, revenues had a real increase of 21.6% compared to the previous year. In December, there was an increase of 19.0% compared to the same month of 2020. Expenses fell by 23.6% in 2021, already discounting inflation. In December alone, the change was negative by 17.6%.

Composition

National Treasury accounts – including the Central Bank – recorded a primary surplus of R$212.265 billion in 2021, according to data released this Friday. In December, the primary surplus in the National Treasury accounts (with BC) was R$ 5.795 billion.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

On the other hand, the result of the INSS was a deficit of R$ 247.338 billion last year. Even so, in the month of December, the Social Security result was positive in 8.029 billion.

The Central Bank’s accounts alone had a deficit of BRL 611 million in 2021 and a surplus of BRL 143 million in the last month of the year.

‘Potting’

The volume of “pooling” of resources in the ministries ended 2021 at R$ 16.4 billion, according to data released by the National Treasury. The amount of funds not used by the federal government was below the BRL 21.7 billion recorded in 2020 and the BRL 17.4 billion left over in 2019.

Advertising. Scroll to continue reading.

– At the end of the year, it is the second lowest level since 2017, as a result of efficient budget-financial allocation – assessed the Treasury.

The volume of outstanding payables registered for 2022 reached R$ 233.7 billion, an increase of 2.6% in relation to the registration that took place last year, of R$ 227.9 billion.

Cancellations of outstanding balances until December 2021 totaled BRL 33.2 billion, compared to BRL 10.1 billion in the same period in 2020.

Unemployment rate falls again and hits lowest mark in 2 years

Businessman says he hired cars to read vaccine package insert

Maia will coordinate Doria’s government program for elections

In speech, Bolsonaro criticizes ‘interference in the Executive’