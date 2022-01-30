Great Wall promises production of cars that make up to 208 km/l in Brazil

Great Wall’s plans for Brazil are bold and gigantic. With the objective of making our country its second largest market, the Chinese brand wants to surpass CAOA Chery and will invest R$ 14 billion in our market. The promise is to sell only electrified cars, which can reach 208 km/l.

The first steps of Great Wall’s bold plan in Brazil are to bring in cars imported from China. There will be 10 launches over the next three years divided between the brands Haval, Tank and Poer. Until the last quarter of 2022, the first wave arrives, while the average Poer pickup is for next year.

All cars sold by Great Wall in Brazil will be electrified in some way. That is, normal type hybrids, plug-in hybrids or 100% electric. The electric car brand Ora, which produces a modern battery-powered Beetle, is also on the Great Wall’s radar for Brazil.

national phase

From the second half of 2023, Brazil will start manufacturing Great Wall cars at the Iracemápolis factory, which was owned by Mercedes-Benz. The brand said that the national models have not yet been revealed even in China, but that should happen in April in Beijing.

The first investment of R$4 billion will take place until 2025 for improvements to the factory and the installation of a research and development center. Between 2026 and 2035, the brand will contribute another R$ 10 billion to expand production capacity with an eye on exporting and nationalizing more vehicles.

A good part of this investment will also be made for the development of cars powered by an ethanol-based fuel cell. A hybrid flex system, currently exclusive to Toyota, will also be made by Great Wall for Brazil. For this, cars will be built on the LMN platform.

The modular base features a 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine with several possibilities for batteries and hybrid sets. According to the brand, the power varies between 230 hp and 430 hp, while the torque is between 41.8 kgfm and 77.7 kgfm, depending on the electric motors. But what impresses is the consumption.

Great Wall’s electrified models can consume between 75 km/l and 208 km/l thanks to the hybrid system. The plug-in versions will still be able to run up to 200 km on electricity alone – making them the plug-in hybrids with the longest electric range for sale in Brazil. There will also be 100% electric LMN based cars with power between 71 hp and 272 hp.

Resellers and jobs

With so many investments, Great Wall expects to generate 2,000 direct and indirect jobs in the first phase. The expectation is to earn R$ 30 billion already in 2025. For this, it will open 130 stores in 112 cities in the first 18 months of operation. There will be 25 to 30 groups involved in which the Chinese brand promises to cover 100% of the Brazilian territory.

Our country will also be the focal point of Great Wall’s operations in Latin America. In other words, we will be exporters of the brand’s models to neighboring countries, which can also reach the entire American territory.

