Guto makes 3 changes in the starting lineup; see Bahia lineup

Everything is ready. Bahia is officially scheduled and ready to enter the field at 4 pm this Saturday, at the Amigão stadium, against Campinense.

For the second round of the Copa do Nordeste, which will be the tricolor debut in the 2022 tournament, coach Guto Ferreira chooses to keep the base of the team that beat Doce Mel 1-0 in the middle of the week.

There are changes in three sectors. Marcelo Ryan loses the title and sees Ronaldo occupy the position of centre-forward, forming an offensive trio alongside Raí and Marco Antônio.

Douglas Borel will be a starter at right-back and Ignacio occupies one of the vacancies in the defense duo for the first time.

Mugni and Rodallega are options on the bench.

Matheus Bahia and Willian Maranhão are out because they are still undergoing physical reconditioning. The others not listed are by technical option.

Bahia goes to the field with:

Danilo Fernandes;

Douglas Borel

Ignacio

Luiz Otavio

Djalma;

Patrick

rezende

Daniel;

Marco Antonio

raí

Ronaldo.

The reservations are: Matheus Teixeira, Jonathan, Gustavo Henrique, Luiz Henrique, Miqueias, Mugni, Marcelo Ryan, Marcelo Cirino and Rodallega.