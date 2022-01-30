HB20 accelerates and Pulse in the Top 10

With two days of sales to close the month of January, the HB20 accelerates to close in the lead of license plates of the period.

With normally lower volume, the first month of the year has Onix in second, but threatened by Renegade. Not too far away, Compass is also another that wants its part in this.

Further back, Creta comes ahead of the T-Cross, which has its brother Gol in the rearview mirror. Glued to it, the Onix Plus remains the best-selling sedan.

Only then does Pulse appear, followed by Kwid, thus closing the Top 10.

Argo and Mobi are paired at the beginning of the second group, with Corolla Cross scoring more than Tracker. However, the C4 Cactus is doing well, which has accelerated well this month.

The HB20S managed to surpass the Corolla, while the 208 reappears in the Top 20, evidencing the good marketing of Stellantis (read Fiat).

Then come HR-V — which should be gone by the next generation — and Cronos.

In light commercials, Strada continues to be the best-selling car overall, now with Toro once again outselling the Hilux.

Oroch continues to do well, as ever, followed by Fiorino, Saveiro and Ranger.

Amarok, L200 and Frontier close the Top 10, which has one member absent lately.

This is the S10 pickup, which looks like it still hasn’t caught its breath with the lack of chips and return from the second round.

Renewed, Master (although it didn’t have time to sell) maintains the advantage over rival Ducato, followed by Expert.

The RAM 2500 comes in well, with Express appearing with Jumpy, Daily, K2500 and HR closing out the Top 20.

Check out the 20 best-selling automobiles and 20 light commercial vehicles from the January 2022 partials below:

Automobiles

HB20 – 5,201 units Onyx – 4,808 Renegade – 4,805 Compass – 4,665 Crete – 3,940 T-Cross – 3,436 Goal – 3,248 Onix Plus – 3,215 Pulse – 3,091 Kwid – 2,642 Argo – 2,503 Furniture – 2,405 Corolla Cross – 2,355 Tracker – 2,232 C4 Cactus – 2,229 HB20S – 2,215 Corolla – 2,031 208 – 1,927 HR-V – 1,721 Kronos – 1,668

light commercials

Strada – 6,373 units Bull – 3,126 Hilux – 2,840 Oroch – 1,404 Fiorino – 1,294 Sloop – 1,145 Ranger – 1,108 Amarok – 904 L200 – 789 Frontier – 753 S10 – 650 Master – 602 Ducate – 434 Expert – 364 RAM 2500 – 246 Express – 164 Jumpy – 164 Daily – 35150 – 142 K2500 – 141 HR – 108

[Fonte: Fenabrave]