HB20 accelerates and Pulse in the Top 10

With two days of sales to close the month of January, the HB20 accelerates to close in the lead of license plates of the period.

With normally lower volume, the first month of the year has Onix in second, but threatened by Renegade. Not too far away, Compass is also another that wants its part in this.

Further back, Creta comes ahead of the T-Cross, which has its brother Gol in the rearview mirror. Glued to it, the Onix Plus remains the best-selling sedan.

Only then does Pulse appear, followed by Kwid, thus closing the Top 10.

Argo and Mobi are paired at the beginning of the second group, with Corolla Cross scoring more than Tracker. However, the C4 Cactus is doing well, which has accelerated well this month.

The HB20S managed to surpass the Corolla, while the 208 reappears in the Top 20, evidencing the good marketing of Stellantis (read Fiat).

Then come HR-V — which should be gone by the next generation — and Cronos.

In light commercials, Strada continues to be the best-selling car overall, now with Toro once again outselling the Hilux.

Oroch continues to do well, as ever, followed by Fiorino, Saveiro and Ranger.

Amarok, L200 and Frontier close the Top 10, which has one member absent lately.

This is the S10 pickup, which looks like it still hasn’t caught its breath with the lack of chips and return from the second round.

Renewed, Master (although it didn’t have time to sell) maintains the advantage over rival Ducato, followed by Expert.

The RAM 2500 comes in well, with Express appearing with Jumpy, Daily, K2500 and HR closing out the Top 20.

Check out the 20 best-selling automobiles and 20 light commercial vehicles from the January 2022 partials below:

Automobiles

  1. HB20 – 5,201 units
  2. Onyx – 4,808
  3. Renegade – 4,805
  4. Compass – 4,665
  5. Crete – 3,940
  6. T-Cross – 3,436
  7. Goal – 3,248
  8. Onix Plus – 3,215
  9. Pulse – 3,091
  10. Kwid – 2,642
  11. Argo – 2,503
  12. Furniture – 2,405
  13. Corolla Cross – 2,355
  14. Tracker – 2,232
  15. C4 Cactus – 2,229
  16. HB20S – 2,215
  17. Corolla – 2,031
  18. 208 – 1,927
  19. HR-V – 1,721
  20. Kronos – 1,668

light commercials

  1. Strada – 6,373 units
  2. Bull – 3,126
  3. Hilux – 2,840
  4. Oroch – 1,404
  5. Fiorino – 1,294
  6. Sloop – 1,145
  7. Ranger – 1,108
  8. Amarok – 904
  9. L200 – 789
  10. Frontier – 753
  11. S10 – 650
  12. Master – 602
  13. Ducate – 434
  14. Expert – 364
  15. RAM 2500 – 246
  16. Express – 164
  17. Jumpy – 164
  18. Daily – 35150 – 142
  19. K2500 – 141
  20. HR – 108
[Fonte: Fenabrave]

