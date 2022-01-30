Hogwarts Legacy and Gotham Knights Coming Out in 2022, Says Warner

Faced with the strong rumor that the development of Hogwarts Legacythe open-world RPG based on Harry Potter, was in chaos, Warner Media CEO Jason Killar took to Twitter to ensure it will be released later this year.

Killar took advantage and also referred to another title that, despite having been announced a long time ago, has not yet won a definitive date: Gotham Knightsstarring secondary Batman characters.

Both received images in the tweet in which the exec says, “This mission, this goal, continues into 2022 with a sense of urgency (…) delivering a full suite of highly anticipated games.”

This mission, this strategy in ’22 with a of urgency: launching HBO Max continues in many more countries this quarter and balance of the year, launching CNN+, delivering of a full slate of highly anticipated sense games. 10/x pic.twitter.com/CY5jYAhxU5 — Jason Kilar (@jasonkilar) January 26, 2022

The tweet is part of a long thread where he discusses the planning for Warner subsidiaries this year, including CNN and streaming platform HBOMax.

Still, no date has been set. It is understood that Hogwarts should take advantage of the momentum of the movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets, which hits theaters in April. (Gotham Knights, apparently, was not finished enough to take advantage of the release of The Batman, the hero’s new film, which is out in March).

FOLLOW START ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/start_uol

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/start_uol/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/startuol/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@start_uol?

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/startuol