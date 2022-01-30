Electric cars generate several doubts for those interested in acquiring them. Among them, one of the most common is how much How much does it cost to charge an electric car in Brazil?. After all, everyone wants to know the cost-effectiveness of this type of car before finally making the purchase. With that, to help you clarify this doubt, check out the next topics in this article.

Read more: Most expensive electricity bill in 2022? See if the red flag will continue!

Comparing conventional car costs with electric car costs

To make a good analysis, the ideal is to compare the costs of a conventional car with the costs of an electric car. For this, it is necessary to calculate how much it costs to fill the tank of a car that is powered by combustion. This is the way most cars currently work, and can be based on ethanol or gasoline, when the vehicle is a Flex type.

Making the calculation of the conventional car

The average tank capacity of the most sold conventional cars in Brazil is 60 liters. Thus, to make this calculation, the average of ethanol and gasoline prices throughout Brazil was used, at the time this article is being written. We then have the following results:

Price per liter of ethanol: R$ 4.81

Price of a liter of gasoline: R$ 6.32

Tank capacity: 60 liters

Therefore, to fully fuel a vehicle with this tank capacity, you would need:

Ethanol: BRL 288.60

Gasoline: BRL 379.20

Remembering that these values ​​​​may vary, if the price in your city is different and if your vehicle’s tank capacity is greater or less.

Calculating the electric car

In the case of electric cars, it is much easier to do this calculation. This is because Nissan’s electric cars, for example, already provide a very accurate estimate for the full charge of an electric-powered vehicle, as is the case with the Nissan LEAF.

According to the manufacturer, the driver would need to pay around R$ 50.00 to fully recharge the battery, which is, therefore, the cost necessary for the “total supply” of the electric car.