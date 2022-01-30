How science explains parents who’ve forgotten their kids in the car – and what to do to avoid it

Julia Braun

BBC News Brazil

3 hours ago

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Ana with her youngest Gabriel. At the time of the incident the boy was 10 months old.

“I felt like the worst mother in the world.” This is how Ana Nunes, 44, describes the day she forgot her baby in the car.

It was six years ago. She says that, like every afternoon, she had gone out to take her eldest son, Miguel, to school.

Ana used to leave the youngest, Gabriel, at the time 10 months old, at home with his father. But he broke the routine that day and took the baby along for a ride in the car.

After saying goodbye to Miguel, she decided to stop by the market. He drove to the store, parked the car and walked out into the supermarket.

“About five minutes later, I realized that I had left Gabriel in the car seat in the back seat. I ran back and found my son distracted with a toy in his hand”, he says.

The episode tormented Ana for a long time. “I spent months blaming myself and thinking about the tragedy I had narrowly avoided because the day was so hot and I had parked my car on the street in the sun.”

But, little by little, the anguish gave way to empathy for parents who had already been through the same situation.

“It happened to me and it can happen to anyone, because we are so used to doing tasks on autopilot, in a hurry.”

Why do parents forget their kids in the car?

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Neuroscience has an explanation for parental forgetfulness

It is a consensus among experts that, in most cases, parents do not forget their children in the car due to negligence.

Psychologist and neuroscientist David Diamond, from the University of South Florida, in the United States, dedicates part of his career to the study of these episodes.

Over the years, the researcher has interviewed and talked to about 50 families who have lived through the trauma of losing a child in these conditions and has identified a pattern of behavior.

“All parents report having suffered from a memory lapse. And almost all of them forgot their children in the car after changing their routine, either because they decided to take a different route or because they had to take the babies to day care earlier,” says Diamond. in an interview with BBC News Brazil.

According to the expert, it is common for this to occur when someone does something that is not usual. “It’s not just parents who go through this situation: there are records of airline pilots who, because they are so used to driving the same aircraft model, get involved in accidents when they are assigned to fly another type,” he says.

“That’s why we use calendars, alarms and post-its to remember new tasks. Our brain needs help not to forget.”

Different parts of the brain are used in the process of storing and activating memories. In the aforementioned cases, however, two distinct and competing areas are triggered.

Diamond’s research highlights the basal ganglia as the primary mechanism in this mind gear.

This part of the brain operates at a subconscious level, that is, it allows skills already acquired or information stored in the past to be used without having to actively think about them.

“The basal ganglia are our autopilot: they allow us, for example, to drive without thinking about the movements on the pedals or the exact path to work”, says the neuroscientist.

At the same time, we also frequently use the hippocampus and frontal cortex, which are responsible for processing and retaining new information.

This memory system is completely different and independent from the first, according to Diamond.

While the basal ganglia work automatically, the hippocampus needs to be consciously activated so that the stored data can become part of our thoughts again.

This can be done through a written reminder or an external factor, but in some cases it just doesn’t happen.

When Ana came out of the rut, her hippocampus was activated to process the new information. But as she was not used to the situation, the basal ganglia made her act on automatic and go to the supermarket without remembering the son who was in the back seat.

“In a way, the basal ganglia and the hippocampus compete within our brain. And when a mother forgets her child in the car, it means that the hippocampus has lost the battle,” explains Diamond.

This type of situation can happen to anyone, but parents who are under stress or sleep deprived – which is very common in a baby’s first few months – are even more prone to it.

In tired and nervous situations, the hippocampus is damaged, but the basal ganglia continue to function normally, explains Diamond in his research.

‘Forgotten Baby Syndrome’

Mariana Lopes, 34, lived through difficult months after her second child was born. Sebastião, now 4 years old, suffered from reflux and allergy to cow’s milk, demanding a lot of care.

Credit, Personal archive photo caption, Mariana and her two children, Vicente and Sebastião: ‘Nowadays I don’t get out of the car without looking at the back seat at least once’

“I spent months without a night’s sleep and still had to take care of the house and my oldest boy, Vicente, who was 3 years old at the time.”

When Sebastião turned 4 months old, Mariana’s husband decided to take her for a walk in a square to try to relieve her stress. They left Vicente with his grandmother and brought the youngest with them.

“It was the first time I had left the house since giving birth and I was exhausted”, says Mariana.

“I got out of the car, crossed the street and went towards the park bench. That’s when I heard my husband call me, because I had forgotten that the baby was in the car seat.”

Mariana reports that she wanted to go home right away, because of the guilt she felt at that moment. “If I were alone, I probably wouldn’t have remembered Sebastião”, she says.

“I don’t get out of the car these days without looking at the back seat at least once to make sure I haven’t forgotten my kids.”

Episodes of forgotten babies in cars have become so common – and feared – in the United States, that the phenomenon has even gained an official name among scientists and authorities: forgotten baby syndrome.

There are organizations that are exclusively dedicated to the prevention and monitoring of cases. The NGO NoHeatstroke is one of them and estimates that 906 children have died since 1998 after being left behind in closed vehicles in the country, where 90% of households have at least one car. That is, there were an average of 37 episodes like this per year.

There is no up-to-date data on these incidents in Brazil, but a survey by a researcher at the Federal University of Juiz de Fora identified 59 cases of children left unsupervised in the car between 2006 and 2018.

In 80% of cases, they were forgotten, and in 17%, children got into vehicles alone and were trapped.

Nanna Pretto, 42, lived five years ago the panic that families experience in this type of situation.

She says that one busy morning, she changed her routine and changed the order in which she dropped her children off at school every day.

But after delivering the eldest, instead of going to Rafael’s daycare, then 1 year old, she completely forgot that he slept in the car seat in the back seat and went straight to the bank, his next stop. .

“I was on my way to the ATM when I realized I needed my wallet, which was in the car. When I went back to get it, I saw Rafael’s backpack on the bank and I remembered that he was still in the car seat”, he recalls.

“I felt terrible, like I didn’t love my baby enough to realize he was in the backseat,” says Nanna.

when the worst happens

Fortunately, nothing serious happened, but for other families, the worst happens, and the child cannot resist the heat of a closed car.

In August 2021, the case in Bauru, in the interior of São Paulo, of a 2-year-old boy forgotten in the car by a caregiver was news in the country’s main newspapers.

Arthur Oliveira dos Santos stayed in the vehicle for more than three hours and died. That was until then the hottest day of the year, when the thermometers reached over 35°C.

According to NoHeatstroke, in cases where the child is left for long periods of time in the closed car, the cause of death is almost always heat stroke.

When body temperature exceeds around 41ºC, cells are damaged, and internal organs begin to shut down, explains the NGO on its official website. This sequence of events can quickly lead to death.

The caregiver responsible for the boy Arthur ran an irregular day care center at her home, where she received 9 other children.

She had her preventive detention decreed and was accused of murder with eventual intent, when a risk is taken that could lead to someone’s death.

The process is still running in court, and the caregiver awaits the trial on parole since September.

According to lawyer Carlos Nicodemos, who specializes in children’s rights, if a police authority is called to help children left behind in cars, the guardianship council is called immediately – even if it is a sudden oblivion.

“If it is determined that there was no intentional omission and everything was nothing more than an accident, a protective measure is applied, and the parents are referred to family monitoring and assistance program”, explains the lawyer.

“But, when there is repetitive negligence, the case is classified as an incapable abandonment and enters the criminal sphere.”

In the second case, the parents or guardians can be sentenced to prison terms or alternative sentences, depending on the circumstances and their criminal history. Families can still lose custody of the child.

How to avoid?

A recommendation for cases like this not to happen is that parents are aware that this can happen to anyone.

“It’s important for them to know that cases like this are common, so that they never fail to check at least twice if the child is still in the car before closing the doors”, says Erika Tonelli, coordinator of Instituto Bem Cuidar and the organization Aldeias Infantis SOS.

There are other ways to avoid forgetting. The mothers interviewed in this report developed, for example, some techniques that they apply in their daily lives.

The simplest is to keep an object that helps to remember the child close by, in the passenger seat or attached to the key or cell phone – it can be a pacifier, a toy or even a cloth diaper.

Credit, Disclosure photo caption, Waze’s ‘Child Reminder’ function sends a notification when the driver arrives at the final destination /

It’s also helpful to get into the habit of putting your purse or personal belongings in the back seat of the car, next to the car seat where your baby is usually transported.

Mothers still recommend installing a mirror in the car, so that the baby can be observed even when the car seat is in the back position, as determined by the Traffic Code for children up to 1 year old.

Finally, several technologies have been developed in recent years that can make life a lot easier for fathers and mothers.

The Waze navigation app has a ‘Child Reminder’ function which can be activated in the settings. There are also other programs for this, such as Kars 4 Kids and BabyOnBoard.

They are connected to the cell phone’s GPS and emit audible alerts as soon as the driver parks. The Backseat app can even be programmed to send automatic SMS to pre-established contacts whenever the car is turned off. The messages remind you that the child can be in the back seat.

And some more modern car seat models have sensors that warn the driver via cell phone or sound warnings that the child is still in the seat.