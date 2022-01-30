How science explains parents who’ve forgotten their kids in the car – and what to do to avoid it

  • Julia Braun
  • BBC News Brazil

Ana with the youngest Gabriel

Credit, Personal archive

photo caption,

Ana with her youngest Gabriel. At the time of the incident the boy was 10 months old.

“I felt like the worst mother in the world.” This is how Ana Nunes, 44, describes the day she forgot her baby in the car.

It was six years ago. She says that, like every afternoon, she had gone out to take her eldest son, Miguel, to school.

Ana used to leave the youngest, Gabriel, at the time 10 months old, at home with his father. But he broke the routine that day and took the baby along for a ride in the car.

After saying goodbye to Miguel, she decided to stop by the market. He drove to the store, parked the car and walked out into the supermarket.

