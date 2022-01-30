How to get rid of itchy private parts? Check it out now!

If you’re looking to find out how to get rid of itchy private parts, here is your place. This is due to the fact that, this Saturday, January 29, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias, you will be able to check out how to prepare a mixture of natural herbs to end this discomfort once and for all!

The itch, in addition to being a great nuisance, can also harm and irritate the region in question. Thus, it is more than important that you stay on top of all the tips about how to get rid of itchy private parts.

Herbal Medicine Solution: Natural Recipe to Eliminate Itching

The herbal remedy solution can definitely become your best friend if you are suffering from itchy private parts. After all, this preparation has calming and anti-inflammatory properties.

If you’re curious to know everything about this natural remedy, don’t waste any more time! Come check out everything you need to know to get rid of that itch as soon as possible.

Ingredients

Below you can find the list of ingredients needed to prepare this more than potent natural herbal solution. Check it out now!

500 ml of water;

2 tablespoons of dried thyme;

2 spoons of dried rosemary;

1 spoon of dried sage.

Method of preparation

Initially, add water to a mug and bring to a boil. As soon as you see that the liquid has come to a boil, turn off the heat.

Then, place the thyme, rosemary and sage into the mug of boiling water. Then, cover the liquid for about 15 minutes. For this, you can use a saucer or even a small plate.

The next step is to strain your drink. Finally, pour your preparation into a plastic container.

How to use medicinal herbs solution?

You should use the herbal medicinal solution in the intimate area twice a day.

