how to remove, origin and what are the types of these imperfections

Normally, the warts are completely benign, but even so they cause some doubts about their appearance, types and what can be done. Therefore, if you want to know more about these imperfections, it is worth following the text that we separate this Saturday, January 29, at Casa & Agro, from Tecnonotícias.

At warts, although they do not normally pose a risk to carriers, they are often uncomfortable or embarrassing. Therefore, it is common for us to look for alternatives to eliminate these annoyances. So, follow along to learn more about it and have details on how to proceed.

Warts: reasons for the appearance

Warts are usually benign growths that appear on the skin, although they are harmless, they are caused by the HPV virus. In addition, they can appear at any time, in any part of the body and at any age. But, it is important that you know that they can spread easily and some of them disappear in specific treatment.

But, before proceeding, it is important that you know that to better identify the type and origin it is worth going to a dermatologist. However, among the types, we can add that there are plantar warts that are those of the foot or commonly known as fish eye. In addition, there are filiforms that are thin and appear on the face or neck, common, flat and even genitals.

Earlier we said that they arise by the transmission of the HPV virus that is transmitted between children. To avoid contagion, don’t touch other people’s warts, don’t use swimming pools and also avoid sharing towels or personal objects as much as possible.

How to remove warts: methods and home treatment

for the removal of warts There are several methods, so it is normal that you go to the dermatologist to indicate the best form of specific treatment. Because there are those who prefer to remove imperfections with laser, remedies applied directly to them and for those looking for a home treatment, you can take a risk with duct tape. When pulling out the volume, it is important that you pass pumice stone to remove excess skin.

