How to remove restrictions on CPF and stay up to date

Millions of Brazilians have a dirty name with Serasa, especially because of the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. If you want to remove all restrictions on your CPF and stop being negative, there is a very simple way to do this.

Read more: Launch of new Gas Valley may freeze product price

Through a Serasa platform, citizens can consult debts on their behalf and renegotiate amounts to pay in a way that fits in their pocket.

Query to CPF

There are people who do not even know they are in debt, either because they were not notified or because they forgot. Therefore, first of all, it is necessary to verify the value of the debts and the name of the creditor. Follow the step by step below:

Access the Serasa Clean Name website; Enter your CPF and password; Click on “Consult”; Check debts in your name.

The password to log in to the platform is the same one used to verify your Serasa Score. If you haven’t registered yet, just click on “Register for free” and fill in all the requested data.

pay the debts

After entering the system and seeing the debts that are in your name, you will have negotiation options to settle them. Just click on the one that best fits your reality, continue the negotiation process and generate the ticket. In some cases, companies offer very advantageous discounts.

The creditor has up to five business days after payment to remove your name from the credit protection lists. She also needs to send a receipt attesting that the debt has been paid.