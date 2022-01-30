Hulk scores in debut and Atlético-MG beat Tombense in Mineiro

It was with great tranquility in front of the fans at Independência that Atlético-MG won their first victory in the Campeonato Mineiro. The alvinegra team beat Tombense, 3-0, this Saturday (29). The first goal of the match was scored by young Caleb, who finished with lyrics, and was cheered by the stands and teammates. Hulk increased by taking a penalty and Savarino completed it in the second half.

Turkish coach Mohamed sent seven starters to the field, unlike the debut game in which the team was formed by reserves and youth from the base. The main laps were on account of Hulk and Nacho Fernandez.

With the result, Atlético will sleep in the lead of the Campeonato Mineiro, with four points. Tombense is in fifth place, with just one point. Galo returns to the field next Wednesday (02) against Uberlândia, in Parque do Sabiá, at 19:30 (Brasília), for the third round of the State Championship. Tombense will visit Caldense, on the same day, at 8 pm, at Ronaldão, in Poços de Caldas.

First time

The first stage was all of Atlético. The team was the owner of the actions in the first 10 minutes, but without any big chance. At 12, Ademir was released and the submission stopped in Rafael’s defense. At 20, Caleb scored after a kick by Jair. Galo continued to press and still had another great opportunity with Dylan Borrero, who sent a bicycle into Tombense’s goal. Once again, Rafael avoided another Galo goal.

Second time

Atlético followed without difficulties in the second stage. The alvinegro team controlled the game well and knew how to dose the intensity. In the 33rd minute, Hulk made a good move and was taken down in the area. He took the penalty himself and increased the score. In the final minutes, in a stand-up move, Savarino increased with a beautiful goal in the 47th minute.

Atletico’s game

Atlético dominated the actions of the match in the first half. The team’s main chances came from the left side, mainly between Dylan, Nacho and Arana. Hulk moved a lot outside the area and, when he left, Ademir became the attack reference. In the second stage, Galo continued to dominate the game and gained even more momentum with the entries of Savarino and Zaracho.

the game of tombense

Tombos’ team had a lot of difficulties building the game standing up due to Atlético’s good organization when they were without the ball. Tombense tried to take risks in the counterattacks, but without bringing danger to the opposing goal. Without the ball, the team gave Galo a lot of space, who always arrived at the attack with volume.

Letter goal in Horto

Caleb lifted Independência by swinging the nets with a great goal. The play started with Dylan Borrero, who invaded the area from the left, and crossed to the middle. Jair arrived hitting, but the kick caught the defender of Tombense. Cleverly, Caleb sent it straight, drawing applause from the stands and teammates.

Muhammad’s bet

After making his debut with great difficulty against Villa Nova and with an alternative team, coach Tony Mohamed bet on a lineup full of players who started last season. From the match against Leão do Bonfim, only forward Ademir was kept among the starting 11.

The best: Rafael Santos

Despite the result, the goalkeeper made two important saves in the first stage that prevented a bigger score for Galo at the beginning of the game. Rafael intervened in a submission head to head with Ademir and in front of Dylan Borrero, who amended a bicycle inside the area.

The worst: Tombense’s offensive sector

Tombos’ team had a lot of difficulty creating goal situations throughout the match. In the few he created, the final finish left something to be desired.

DATASHEET

Atlético-MG 3 x 0 Tombense

Date: 01/29/2022

Place: Independence Stadium, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Hour: 16:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: André Luiz Skettino Policarpo Bento

Assistants: Celso Luiz da Silva and Leonardo Henrique Pereira

VAR: there is not

Yellow cards: Rodrigo (Tombense)

goals: Calebe, at 20 minutes of the first half, Hulk, at 33 minutes of the second half and Savarino, at 47 minutes of the second half. (Athletic)

Atletico – MG: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Rever and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Calebe (Zaracho, at 10 minutes of the second half), Dylan (grandson, at 42 minutes of the second half) and Nacho (Igor Rabello, at 36 minutes of the second half); Ademir (Savarino, at 10 minutes of the second half) and Hulk (Sasha, at 42 minutes of the second half). Coach: Tony Mohamed

tombense: Rafael Santos; David, Jordan, Roger (Moisés, 22 minutes into the first half), Manoel; Alison, Gustavo (Rodrigo, at half-time), Jean Lucas; keké, Kleiton (Everton Galdino, 13 minutes into the second half) and Daniel Amorim (Ciel, 13 minutes into the second half). Coach Rafael Guanees