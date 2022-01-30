Immunized by Anjo Rodrigo, he will indicate a participant to the BBB 22 Paredão; understand! | BBB22

Rodrigo will immunize a participant who can nominate someone to Paredão — Photo: Globo

Sunday’s triple wall will have half of the votes open

👉 To start training, Rodrigo will immunize a participant.

👉 Next comes the indication of Leader Tiago Abravanel.

👉 Soon after, it’s the turn of Pedro Scooby, Abravanel’s duo in the Leader’s Test, who will also nominate a participant for the hot seat.

👉 The third indication for Paredão will be made by the immunized by Rodrigo.

👉 The fourth place in Paredão will be occupied by the participant with the most votes in the house (9 votes in the Confessional and 9 open votes.

👉 Three try to escape the Paredão in the Bate e Volta Test. The Leader’s nominee does not participate.

Check out the dynamics of the second week of BBB 22 — Photo: Globo

Review Rodrigo’s victory in the Prova do Anjo

Rodrigo is the new Angel of BBB 22

