In addition to being delicious, it boosts immunity.

Avocado is a wonderful fruit, full of flavor and very versatile, as it can be used in many ways and in various dishes. And one of the ways to use avocado is in the most traditional way: making a smoothie.

After all, a good avocado vitamin is a delicious drink that is always a hit with all audiences. However, what few people know is that in addition to being delicious, this drink also has important health benefits.

For example, this vitamin can be essential to help boost your immunity, ridding your body of diseases. So, in this time when so many viruses are circulating, choose to add avocado vitamin to your diet to help with health.

The benefits of avocado vitamin

Through the avocado vitamin, you will stock up on powerful nutrients that help maintain health. This is because, among the benefits offered by the fruit, is to prevent heart problems, due to its huge amount of vitamin E.

In addition, avocado is great to help keep your skin always healthy, helping to remove expression lines and dark circles. In addition, it will also benefit your brain health, as it provides omega 3, essential to fight diseases such as Alzheimer’s. Finally, avocado is also powerful for preventing cancer cells because it contains oleic acid. With so many benefits, this recipe is certainly worth making!

avocado smoothie recipe

Ingredients:

One of the greatest qualities of avocado smoothie is that it is very simple to prepare and can be made quickly. Not to mention that, to make it, you will only need a few basic ingredients:

1 medium-sized avocado;

500 ml of frozen whole milk;

5 tablespoons of granulated sugar (optional).

Method of preparation:

With the ingredients in hand, all you have to do is prepare! First, make a cut in the middle of the avocado and open it to remove the pit. Then remove the flesh of the avocado with the help of a spoon and take it to the blender. Now, add the other ingredients and beat everything until the mixture is very homogeneous.

So, your super nutritious and great tasting smoothie is ready that will certainly go with some toast for breakfast or night. Try it at home and don’t forget to share this recipe with your friends!