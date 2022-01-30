In an official statement, Sanesul informs the issuance of new accounts

After numerous complaints from consumers in Anastácio, in the late afternoon of this Friday (28), Sanesul issued an official note confirming the hacker attack and new issuance of receipts with the corrected readings.

With this, customers will not need to travel to the concessionaire’s offices, as they will receive a new bill at their homes. It is important that the people who made the payment seek reimbursement or “rebate” of the amounts.

Check out the full note:

SANESUL communicates that, due to a cyber attack by a hacker on 12/26, as widely reported by the press where all our systems and database were compromised and our activities partially paralyzed in the period from 12/24 and 12/29 /2021, some of our customers received the water bill with problems in the consumption value.

We inform you that, in record time, we were able to recover the systems and return to normal activities, however, even with all the measures taken, a few accounts had billing problems, issued with higher values.

SANESUL, concerned and aware of the inconvenience that this can cause to these customers, has already corrected such distortions and is ISSUING NEW BILLS THAT WILL BE DELIVERED, without any damage to customers, and without the need to travel to the company’s local office.

We remind you that all our service channels are working, call center 0800 067 6010, applications and local offices, with a team able to quickly answer questions and resolve all these occurrences.

SANESUL emphasizes that this was an exceptional fact, beyond the company’s will and therefore requests everyone’s understanding in this phase of instability, as our commitment is to transparency and respect for our customers.