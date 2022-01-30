In serious incident, commander is incapacitated over the ocean and co-pilot lands in emergency

Cosair’s Airbus A330, similar to the one involved in the incident – ​​Image: Cosair





A captain was unable to continue his onboard duties during a flight last week, leading to the need to divert the aircraft in emergency to another airport.

The incident took place aboard the Airbus A330neo registered under the registration F-HHUG, of the French airline Cosair, when it was carrying a passenger flight from Fort de France, in Martinique, to Paris, France, on January 18.

Data from online flight tracking platforms show that the aircraft took off from Aimé Césaire International Airport at 23:03 UTC, still on January 17, to perform flight SS-925.

However, as reported by The Aviation Herald, during the cruise flight at 37,000 feet (about 11.28 km) above the Atlantic Ocean, the captain was incapacitated from his duties. There are still no reports of what would have happened to him.

Faced with the situation, the first officer (co-pilot) took over the duties on the aircraft, declared ‘mayday’, the code word for emergency situations, and diverted to Lajes, in Portugal, about 277 kilometers away.





After 30 minutes, the aircraft landed on runway 15 of Lajes International Airport without intercurrences. So far, there is no information about the state of health of the commander.

Trajectory of the aircraft involved in the incident – ​​Image: FlightRadar24

The Airbus A330 remained on the ground for about 13 hours, taking off again for Paris. The French incident and accident investigation body (BEA) classified the incident as a serious incident and opened an investigation to establish the facts.

To understand more about the procedures adopted when the captain becomes incapacitated, and why the co-pilot needs to declare an emergency, click here.

Read more:



