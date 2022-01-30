Interpol Alert Says Bernardo Bello, Arrested for Murdering Offender in Rio, Is a Dangerous and Violent Criminal | Rio de Janeiro

Interpol agents arrested Bernardo Bello on Friday night in a hotel. He was accompanied by his children.

According to the Public Ministry and the Homicide Police Station, the former president of Vila Isabel has been the mastermind behind Bid’s murder for almost two years. Bernardo was once married to Bid’s niece.

The victim took forty shots with a rifle, at the door of the house, when he arrived from the Marquês de Sapucaí parades. Bid was the brother of fellow offender Waldemir Paes Garcia, known as Little Brother, murdered in 2004.

They were the children of Myro, a member of the misdemeanor summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Brazilian authorities are awaiting the procedures for the extradition of Bernardo Bello, which does not yet have a deadline.

Interpol alert describes Bernardo Bello as dangerous and violent — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Dispute for animal points

Police officers from the Homicide Precinct claim that the motive for the crime is the dispute for points in the animal game and slot machines around the city.

“Bernardo was responsible for ordering the crime, due to a fight over the animal points in the South Zone. With Maninho’s death, Bid took over and then Bernardo, who was married to Maninho’s daughter, Tamara, took over the points. and ordered the killing of Bid to get the points in the South Zone”, said delegate Leandro Costa.

A lawyer for Bernardo was at the DH this Saturday and said that the client is innocent and that the defense will file a habeas corpus request as soon as it obtains access to the decision that determined his arrest.

“Until the day before yesterday, Bernardo was not even indicted in this investigation. Two years of investigation, he was not even heard. Now he is arrested in a maneuver by the Public Ministry. Through knowledge of the investigation, the defense vehemently denies, there is no relationship between Bernardo and this”, said attorney James Walker Júnior.

Bernardo Bello is the ex-brother-in-law of Shanna Garcia, daughter of Maninho and niece of Bid.

Bernardo Bello — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Shanna was shot at in 2019. At the time, Shanna accused Bernardo Bello of ordering the attack.

In addition to Shanna’s father and uncle, her brother, Myrinho, was also murdered, after a kidnapping in 2017.

On Saturday morning (29), Homicide Police officers arrested two men who, according to investigations, are involved in Bid’s death.

Alcebíades Paes Garcia, the Bid, was killed in February 2020 — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Thyago Ivan da Silva was found at home in Jacarepaguá, in the West Zone. Already Carlos Diego da Costa Cabral was in Oswaldo Cruz, in the North Zone. The two are former military police officers expelled from the corporation.

According to the Public Ministry, Thiago and Cabral were Bid’s security guards and were hired to escort him on the night of the crime.

Investigators claim that the pair operated at the behest of Bernardo Bello and that the two were his informants.

“Those responsible for Bid’s security were already under Bernardo’s orders. They managed to do this security on the day of the crime, opening the way for the executioners”, said the delegate.

Judge Tula Mello, from the capital’s first Jury Court, also ordered the arrest of the men accused of monitoring Bid’s steps months before his death.

The brothers Leandro and Leonardo Gouveia da Silvaknown as tonhão and mad. They are already serving time at the Bangu Penitentiary Complex.

Prosecutors claim that the brothers were instrumental in the victim’s execution.

According to the MP, Tonhão and Mad are part of the crime office, a group of hired guns investigated for a series of murders.

The police also searched the house of Altamir Senna de Oliveira Junior, Mizinho, a prison guard assigned to Alerj. The assembly says it will return it to Seap.

The DH and MP operation ended with two cell phones, ammunition, a charger and a sheet with learned notes.

One man is still on the run. Wagner Dantas Alegre is accused of shooting Bid. According to investigations, he was Bernardo Bello’s security guard.

THE RJ2 could not make contact with the defenses of Altamir Senna, Carlos Diego Cabral, Thiago Ivan da Silva, Leandro Gouvêa and Leonardo Gouvêa da Silva.

Alerj reported that Altamir Senna started working at the assembly in May 2020, in the office of deputy Léo Vieira (PSC), who is now state secretary for Consumer Protection.