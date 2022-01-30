Is All of Us Are Dead the new Round 6? Meet the bloody South Korean series that came to Netflix – News Seen on the web

Following the success of Round 6, All of Us Are Dead is a new South Korean Netflix series set in the zombie apocalypse.

It is not new that South Korean productions are successful among the public and the biggest proof of this is Round 6, which became the most watched series of all time on Netflix. Following this trend, the streaming service launched this past Friday the horror and thriller series All of Us Are Dead (“We are all dead”, in translation), where we follow a deadly epidemic of a zombie virus. Will she follow the success of Round 6? AdoroCinema separated what you need to know about the series.

Korean series on Netflix for those who have never watched it

What is the story of All of Us Are Dead?





Like Netflix’s Prophecy from Hell series, the All Of Us Are Dead series is based on a successful webtoon – a comic book that originated in South Korea – in this case. Now at Our School.

In the story, a group of high school students who have to face a situation of extreme danger. Hyosan school’s routine continues as normal when a zombie virus begins to spread rapidly. The survivors now find themselves doomed to be trapped within the school’s perimeter. As the hours pass, access to communication with the outside world becomes more difficult, and the stock of food and weapons begins to dwindle, which consequently increases the risk that each of the remaining students will remain safe.

Trapped, they look for a way out while having to survive the zombie versions of their teachers and friends they lost along the way. Meanwhile, outside, authorities are looking for ways to contain the spread of the virus, while scientists seek to understand the disease, how humans turned into zombies behave, in order to produce a cure or at least slow the contagion. . Suffocating, isn’t it?

Why are Korean dramas so addictive?

Is All of Us Are Dead the new Round 6 on Netflix?





Because of its violent and bloody scenes, many people automatically compared All of Us Are Dead and Round 6 – added to the fact that both titles are from South Korea. stands out for other reasons and can be compared, in fact, more with other productions that have been successful recently, especially with the zombie theme.

Survival stories in the zombie apocalypse are nothing new to the public. Therefore, in All of Us Are Dead there are many elements from popular productions of the zombie genre such as Extermination, Dawn of the Dead, Nearly Dead, World War Z and, of course, The Walking Dead. South Korea itself is one of his sources of inspiration, as is the case with the acclaimed movie Zombie Invasion – which is even mentioned in the new Netflix series.

Using a popular theme (zombie apocalypse) coupled with bloody and violent scenes (characteristics of several recent South Korean productions), All of Us Are Dead has everything to be a success like Round 6, but with its own characteristics. Screenwriter Seong-il Cheon and director Lee Jae-kyoo show an encounter between Korean high school students and South Korean zombie productions, which is a different and more vibrant take on what we’re used to in the genre. “The story that takes place in a school with immature children can be different from a typical zombie movie,” they said in an interview with kdramadiary.

The 8 episodes of All of Us Are Dead are available in the Netflix catalogue.