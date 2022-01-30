‘Is he the owner of the ball?’

In the leader’s room, Tiago Abravanel welcomes Arthur Aguiar and the two take advantage of the reserved space to talk about the game and comment on their opinions about other participants. Tiago reaffirms his intention to nominate Rodrigo for tomorrow’s wall and the two then consider the possibility of the brother having a counterattack and pulling Arthur into the hot seat.

“Leave him alone, I’ll go back and forth,” replies the actor. The leader then says that Natalia is his second option and Arthur considers: “She won’t pull me, but if it’s two votes for the house I’m the third option. The only way I won’t go is if you put someone else, but you don’t has”.

The conversation continues between the two, until Arthur says about Rodrigo: “If we talked among ourselves, he would have five votes to go through the house”. Tiago listens and the duo enters into a chat about growth and self-knowledge within reality. Arthur resumes the conversation about Rodrigo in the sequence and criticizes his brother’s attitudes: “People have to play his game, it’s the absolute truth. Does he own the ball? Is he the one who sets the rules?”