Italy re-elects President Sergio Mattarella, betting on political stability

the Italian president, Sergio Mattarellawas re-elected this Saturday (29) by Parliament after a marathon of votes that highlighted the divisions of the governing coalition in a crucial period of post-pandemic economic reactivation.

Mattarella, 80, was re-elected for a new seven-year term, after achieving a majority of 505 votes out of a total of 1,009 senators, deputies and regional leaders qualified to participate in the suffrage, which has not yet ended.

Mattarella’s re-election brings some stability to Italy’s shaky politics. Deciding to retire, he changed his mind just days before the election amid a lack of consensus among political parties on a viable name to replace him.

Former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi was one of the candidates, but withdrew two days before the election. His polarizing figure and history of sex scandals and corruption did not sit well with the liturgy of office for most Italians. Another more sober alternative, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, would put the country in a new political labyrinth.

So Mattarella, who had already packed up his personal belongings and rented an apartment for when he left the Quirinale Palace, decided to accept the appeal from various sides of the political spectrum and agreed to run for office once again.

A former judge and centrist lawmaker, Mattarella has gained the respect of Italians in recent years for his role as a mediator in various political crises and played an important role in selecting Draghi, a former president of the European Central Bank, as leader of a technocratic government. who managed to deal with the covid-19 pandemic after the country was hit hard by the virus in early 2020.

Shortly after the vote, Draghi considered the election splendid news for all Italians. Other politicians, left and right, praised the choice. “It’s a generosity to the country,” said Democratic Party leader Enrico Letta. “In team that is winning does not move.”

Berlusconi said that Mattarella is the only one capable of bringing consensus to the Italians. The leader of the Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, declared that the president’s authority serves as a guarantor for Italy’s stability./AFP, REUTERS and AP