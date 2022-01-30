Jeep Commander Limited TD: SUV shows its true calling | Tests

Carlos Guimaraes Jeep Commander Limited with 2.0 turbodiesel engine proves to be brave, both in town and on the road

Well, we were waiting for the turbodiesel version of the Jeep Commander. And the proof that this is the one that shows the full capacity of the SUV was the long trip we made, with six occupants and traveling more than 1,500 kilometers. We only had a small mishap with a flat tyre, but other than that, between pros and cons, the balance was positive.

First of all, it is good to remember that the Jeep Commander Limited

with a 2.0 turbodiesel engine and a 9-speed automatic transmission has a suggested price of R$ 283,141, a value that entitles you to items such as a multimedia center with a 10.1-inch screen with native GPS

LED headlights and lanterns, semi-autonomous parking system, 19-inch wheels, among others.

The version equipment package Limited 4×4

with 2.0 turbodiesel engine

is interesting, with items that even include driving assistance, such as a fatigue detector, traffic sign recognition system and automatic headlight switch.

The latter, however, during the trip at night, along Rodovia dos Bandeirantes, in São Paulo, one of the best in Brazil, showed a certain exaggeration in releasing the high beam lighting

.

This is because it was only possible to use the strongest light when there was absolutely no one on the road, even on the other side of the road. Other than that, with a turbodiesel engine the commander

it is a much more efficient SUV than with the 1.3 flex, especially when it comes to consumption. With a full car, then, the difference is even greater. Therefore, if you are going to travel a lot and with maximum capacity, it is worth opting for the diesel versions.

Let’s get to the numbers. THE Commander Flex

it has 27.5 kgfm of torque at 1,750 rpm, 38.7 kgfm at the same speed range. In the former, the weight/torque ratio is 61.3 kg/kgfm and in the diesel 49.4 kg/kgfm, which has more breath for overtaking and retaking, although the flex-fuel’s acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is a slightly faster (9.9 s versus 11.6 s). The maximums are practically the same (202 km/h and 197 km/h).







Problem is, the 9-speed gearbox is still a little hesitant between shifts, but only in urban stretches

, where there is the characteristic walk and stop. On the road, the car is more coherent. Just step on the accelerator a little harder to downshift and get more agility.

But it is good to remember that we are in a car of almost two tons (1,908 kg) and with a good ground clearance of 21.4 cm, so it is worth going slowly with the andor in the curves, even with electronic stability control.

The 235/50R 19 tires, with an 11.8 cm sidewall, are good at absorbing the unevenness of the ground, but the left rear ended up puncturing, in the rain, at night, with six people inside the car, because of a shard of glass. .

Disclosure One of the highlights of the interior is the multimedia center with a 10.1-inch screen.

Changing the tire was not easy. Access to the steppe is hidden. Only an English message engraved on the black styrofoam tries to indicate where the screw to lower the spare tire (temporary, which cannot be used at more than 80 km/h) is under the car. And more… The 19″ rim tire

does not fit in the compartment of the small, narrow spare tire. Anyway, under normal conditions, the Commander behaved well, both in the city and on the road.

An aspect that cheered me up with the low consumption. Even with the car very full, I managed to do more than 14 km / l, on the road, from what the on-board computer showed. However, according to Inmetro data, the commander

turbo diesel makes 12.9 km/l on highway stretches and 10.3 km/l in urban areas. With a 61-liter tank, it has a theoretical range of 787 km.

Another important point of Commander Limited

the diesel is that although it is brave, with a good finish and an interesting package of standard items, there is little space for luggage when the rear seats are being used. There are 233 liters in the trunk, compared to a cavernous 663 liters with 5 seats occupied.

Conclusion

If you are really going to use the 7 seats and are going to take the road and stretches of land with the commander

it is better to opt for the turbodiesel version, which has more power since the first markings of the tachometer. And who needs a spacious SUV, the model from Jeep

It has a good cost-benefit ratio.

Datasheet

Jeep Commander Limited 2.0 TD 4×4

Price: from BRL 283,141

Engine: 2.0, four-cylinder, turbodiesel

Power: 170 to 3,750 rpm

Torque: 38.7 kgfm at 1,750 rpm

Transmission: Automatic, 9-speed, front-wheel drive

Suspension: Independent (front) and (rear)

Brakes: Vented discs at the front and solid discs at the rear

Tires: 235/50 R19

Dimensions: 4.80 m long, 1.86 m wide, 1.68 m high and 2.79 m (wheelbase

Tank: 61 liters

Consumption: 10.3 km/l in the city and 12.9 km/l on the highway with diesel