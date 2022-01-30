Jessi says she was hurt by Jade and she apologizes

Jessilane revealed to Jade Picon that she gave her the broken heart emoji on the keridometer, for the way she was treated by the digital influencer on “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The teacher decided to confess while Jade waited for the signal for the monster’s punishment.

“I gave everyone a heart and I got a broken heart,” said Jade. “I gave it to you, you broke my heart yesterday. I was very hurt by you”, revealed Jessi. “Really? What did I do?”, asked the sister.

The teacher said that yesterday when they were getting ready for the party, the influencer denied her help. “I came to help Barbara and you kept telling me to leave,” he recalled.

“No, no, I asked you for the clothes quickly for Arthur to hang up..”, Jade explained, when she was interrupted by Jessi: “No, Jessi, come out, leave her there”, imitated the teacher. “No, it was the clothes,” continued the influencer. “I was like, ‘Gee, I’m just trying to help,'” Jessi added.

“Sorry Jessi, I didn’t mean to, I wasn’t supposed to leave you, it was just for you to quickly iron your shorts”, said Jade. “No, I wasn’t wearing any clothes. You had gone in to take her and I went in…”, Jessi said.

“You were wearing clothes for Arthur to hang”, insisted the businesswoman. “No, I didn’t find her clothes…”, the teacher recalled. “But inside I was without clothes, because I had the boot on, Arthur with the blouse..”, said Jade.

“No, I didn’t have any clothes on, I just went to help myself…”, insisted Jessi. “So, sorry. It wasn’t intentional”, asked the businesswoman.