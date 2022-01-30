Jéssika Tavares, the ‘MC Jessikinha’ of hip hop, dies in SP at the age of 23 | São Paulo

The 23-year-old singer Jéssika Tavares, known as MC Jessikinha from the hip hop battles held in Greater SP, died on the night of this Friday (28) in São Paulo.

The rapper’s death was announced on social media by friends and by the official profile of Batalha da Aldeia, in Barueri, one of the best-known hip hop events in Greater São Paulo, which had the girl as a frequent participant in the fights, as they are called. rhyming battles promoted on hip hop circles.

According to rapper Bob 13, founder of Batalha da Aldeia, Jéssika Tavares died from heart complications caused by type 2 diabetes faced by the young woman.

“With great sadness we announce that Jessikinha passed away, last night she had heart complications and could not resist. Rest in peace friend, said the profile of Batalha da Aldeia on Instagram.

1 of 3 Jéssika Tavares, 23, known as MC Jessikinha from the hip hop battles held in Greater São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction Jéssika Tavares, 23, known as MC Jessikinha from the hip hop battles held in Greater São Paulo. — Photo: Reproduction

“God knows everything. You will never be forgotten little sister. Thank you for always trusting me. Today you are in heaven with your mother who left 2 months ago… few people know what you went through… but many will respect you and know your struggle. You are an icon of SP battles, an emblematic, charismatic, true and intense figure”, declared Bob 13 on social media.

“Jessika Tavares is resistance and will never be forgotten for all her struggle and contribution for all these years in Hip Hop. Many knew Jessikinha through the rhyming battles, she is a relic of the movement, she used to be in countless battles in São Paulo and faced many monsters of the scene, she never got carried away by the bad taste of people who didn’t understand her and always followed in forward despite the difficulties,” the message added.

2 of 3 Profile ‘Batalha da Aldeia’, from Barueri, in Greater SP, announces the death of MC Jessikinha this Friday (29). — Photo: Playback/Instagram Profile ‘Batalha da Aldeia’, from Barueri, in Greater SP, announces the death of MC Jessikinha this Friday (29). — Photo: Playback/Instagram

The wake of MC Jessikinha takes place at the Vila Nova Cachoeirinha cemetery, in the North Zone of São Paulo, since 4 pm this Saturday (29), according to friends.

Friends mourned the girl’s death on social media and asked the girl’s family for prayers, who had lost her mother a few months ago.

3 of 3 MC Jessikinha during the Hip Hop battles in Greater São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram MC Jessikinha during the Hip Hop battles in Greater São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram