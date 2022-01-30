news summary:

Jojo Todynho and Lucas Souza get married this Saturday in Rio

Funkeira took friends and family by surprise with the lightning ceremony

Fabiana Karla will be one of the couple’s godmothers

Jojo Todynho took her family and friends by surprise by announcing her marriage to Lucas Souza, which will take place this Saturday (29), in Rio de Janeiro. They decided to make the union official two weeks ago, and soon started inviting their friends to the party.

The champion of A Fazenda 12, at first, would have an intimate ceremony, but the list grew and she had to reserve an open space to accommodate all the guests.

Fabiana Karla is one of the celebrities who will be at the ceremony. The actress will even be one of the bridesmaids. Raissa Barbosa, Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano, who made friends with the famous on Record’s reality show, are also among the guests.

Jojo didn’t give many details of how the party will be, but through the social networks of some guests and the event organizers we managed to get a brief idea of ​​what it will be like.

To the godparents, Jordana and Lucas sent a box with a small bottle of sparkling wine and a box of Ferrero Rocher chocolates. For women, jewelry. And for men, a tie.

Instead of gifts, the funk singer asked guests to make a Pix for an account of the couple. “In the amount that touches your hearts,” she said on Instagram Stories.

Jojo Todynho’s wedding decor

Natália Machado, the party’s decorator, let slip that some items from the scenography will refer to Tulum, the city in Mexico where the bride and groom met. Natural white flowers in light tones were distributed throughout the space.

At the guests’ reception table, some flavored water options were placed, in addition to a piece of brie cheese, honeycomb, snacks and some fruits. On the lunch menu, one of the options will be feijoada.