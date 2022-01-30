Jojo Todynho marries an army officer. See photos from the ceremony

The champion of Fazenda 12, Jojo Todynho, married this Saturday (29/1) with the army officer Lucas Souza, to whom she became engaged in December 2021. The ceremony took place on Ilha de Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the event.

In a ceremony for those closest to her, Jojo walked down the aisle alone, past the beautiful decorations with lots of white flowers. Among the guests were Fabiana Karla and David Brasil.

Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony The most awaited moment of the day has arrivedThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Jojo and Lucas got married in the presence of close peopleThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Jojo finishes getting ready for the weddingThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Jojo poses with bouquetThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Jojo ready for marriageThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony The couple’s rings were in a beautiful wooden box.Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Time for the bride to enter!Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Thyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Jojo’s BouquetThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony Candy TableThyago Andrade/Brazil News Jojo Todynho marries in Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the ceremony space for guestsThyago Andrade/Brazil News 0

The decoration style was limited to wooden tones that, together with the flowers, completed a charming look to the place. Touches of gold, combined with the classic white wedding made everything even more beautiful.

Lucas Souza

Lucas is a civil engineering student and joined the Armed Forces in January last year, in his hometown of Curitiba. Discreet in relation to the relationship with the singer, he had an Instagram profile closed to few people, but with the repercussion of his relationship with the singer, he ended up deactivating the account on the social network.

couple’s story

The two met in Cancún, Mexico in August 2021, according to a report by the singer. In a post on social media, the artist said that she noticed the military man first, but did not speak to Lucas because she thought he was a foreigner. He approached and asked for a photo, because he accompanied Jojo in The Farm. The singer wasted no time and asked for a kiss.

The funkeira took over the relationship with Lucas in November 2021 after being exposed on social media. Jojo would have shared photos next to her beloved on a private Instagram account created just for this purpose with just 100 followers. However, according to her, she ended up being betrayed by her friends from the secret profile.

