Jojo Todynho marries an army officer. See photos from the ceremony

The champion of Fazenda 12, Jojo Todynho, married this Saturday (29/1) with the army officer Lucas Souza, to whom she became engaged in December 2021. The ceremony took place on Ilha de Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. See photos from the event.
In a ceremony for those closest to her, Jojo walked down the aisle alone, past the beautiful decorations with lots of white flowers. Among the guests were Fabiana Karla and David Brasil.
The decoration style was limited to wooden tones that, together with the flowers, completed a charming look to the place. Touches of gold, combined with the classic white wedding made everything even more beautiful.
Lucas is a civil engineering student and joined the Armed Forces in January last year, in his hometown of Curitiba. Discreet in relation to the relationship with the singer, he had an Instagram profile closed to few people, but with the repercussion of his relationship with the singer, he ended up deactivating the account on the social network.
The two met in Cancún, Mexico in August 2021, according to a report by the singer. In a post on social media, the artist said that she noticed the military man first, but did not speak to Lucas because she thought he was a foreigner. He approached and asked for a photo, because he accompanied Jojo in The Farm. The singer wasted no time and asked for a kiss.
The funkeira took over the relationship with Lucas in November 2021 after being exposed on social media. Jojo would have shared photos next to her beloved on a private Instagram account created just for this purpose with just 100 followers. However, according to her, she ended up being betrayed by her friends from the secret profile.
