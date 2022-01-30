Jojo Todynho marries in Rio and misses flight for honeymoon

Jojo Todynho and her husband, the military Lucas Souza, revealed a “perrengue” this morning. After getting married to a party in Rio yesterday, the two missed their honeymoon flight. They chose Jericoacoara, in Ceará, as their romantic destination.

“Good morning”, says the singer, interrupted by her husband: “Good morning to whom?”. The two have fun and Jojo delivers: “Laughing with respect. We’re facing the gate. We missed the flight.”

Visibly tired after the wedding party, Jojo talks about her sprained knee yesterday and is carried by her husband in a wheelchair. “I’ll tell you. Driving you don’t drive well, but in a wheelchair… You’re teaching at the goal”, he said.

Jojo said that the trouble would end soon: “We got a transfer to Guarulhos. To take us. And we arrive in Jericoacoara at eight o’clock at night.”

Jojo Todynho’s wedding:

Jojo and Lucas Souza got married yesterday, in Guaratiba, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro. The singer was committed to the looks and delivered everything at the party, which had a lot of pagode and funk.

Among the celebrities who attended the wedding were actress Fabiana Karla, former A Fazenda Raissa Barbosa, the couple Jakelyne Oliveira and Mariano, the mother of singer Ludmilla Silvana Oliveira, among other names.