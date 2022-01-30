Jojo Todynho marries Lucas Souza in Rio de Janeiro; see photos · TV news

Jojo Todynho married Lucas Souza this Saturday afternoon (29). The ceremony took place in Rio de Janeiro, where the singer lives, and featured celebrities such as Raíssa Barbosa, Fabiana Karla and Silvana Oliveira, Ludmilla’s mother, who were godmothers. The couple started dating five months ago.

The funk singer managed to keep the relationship out of the media for three months, but the army officer was appointed in November last year as her boyfriend. After the revelation, the singer began to receive criticism for being with a white man. “What’s the problem? Can’t you fall in love?” she countered.

Celebrities such as Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira, David Brasil and Danilo Faro also attended the wedding. The ceremony included the exchange of vows and official rituals of the Brazilian army, such as the groom’s own uniform and a corridor of soldiers raising their swords for the newlyweds to pass.

Champion of A Fazenda 12, the millionaire still used social media shortly before getting married to ask her followers for a gift. “Send love and send pix, even if it’s R$ 5”, she joked, passing the number for bank transfer in Instagram Stories.

Check out some images from the ceremony below:

Jojo Todynho dressed as a bride

Lucas Souza and Jojo Todynho kiss

Lucas Souza and Jojo Todynho at the altar

Raissa Barbosa, Mariano and Jakelyne Oliveira at the wedding