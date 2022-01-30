Jojo Todynho marries soldier Lucas Souza – Emais

Jojo Todynho and her boyfriend Lucas Souza got married this Saturday. Photo: Playback/Instagram/@jojotodynhofcs

The singer Jojo Todynho got married this Saturday, 29, with the military Lucas Souza, 21 years old. The reality show champion The Farm 12, from Record, who is 24 years old, was proposed just four months after they started dating. The link took place a month later.

The singer showed the preparations for the party in publications in the stories of Instagram. In one of them, she appears on Friday night, the 28th, talking to her grandmother and mother. Jojo also posted a video in which she is getting a massage and made several reposts of friends she invited to be best man and godmother of the wedding.

Among the guests at the party, some famous names, such as the actress Fabiana Karlawho was one of the godmothers, in addition to the model Raisa Barbosathe singer Mariano and David Brazil.

When proposed a month ago, Jojo was criticized for how quickly the proposal was made, as they had only dated for four months. “Nobody has to find anything. It’s my life, I decide what’s early or what’s late for me”, she said at the time using the social networks.

She also said, on another occasion, that she decided to have the party after contracting covid. According to Jojo, initially they just wanted to sign the papers and go on a trip.

The two met in Cancún, in August of last year, during a trip by Jojo, when the artist was still dating businessman Márcio Felipe. With the end of the relationship, she started a new relationship with the army officer.