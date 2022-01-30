Jojo Todynho’s wedding: singer explains serious expression and reveals sadness

Jojo Todynho’s wedding was one of the most talked about topics this Saturday (29) and one of the reasons was the singer’s serious expression as she walked down the aisle. In her Instagram Stories, she shared a series of videos to explain the reason for the closed face in this moment of joy. “Today was extremely emotional for me, I went in alone. (Without) my mother at heart, Maria Helena, who died in the pandemic, (without) my father”, began the artist.

“I’ve been feeling sick all day, guys, I had a crisis right away. I thought I was going to faint when I went in, because I wanted to be going in with him (my father), but anyway”, he explained. To have the two of them present at this momentous occasion, Jojo placed their picture in reliquaries and clipped them to her bouquet. “Oh, guys, I’ve been through so much. Prejudice, slanderous notes. People who don’t live my life,” he commented, without going into more detail.

Quite emotional, the singer – who confirmed the marriage this Friday (28) – spoke again about how hard it was not to have her parents by her side at the altar: “I’m sorry if I’m often a serious, rude person. I’m calloused, right people. A lot of beatings from life. You have no idea what it was like for me to go in there alone and look at those 250 people, the weight that was there. Looking, not seeing my father, not seeing my mother Maria Helena But to see my brothers at heart there, applauding me, crying, with their tongues on the roof of their mouths so they don’t cry”.

At the end of the recording, Jojo left a piece of advice for the younger people watching. “I’m passing by to leave a message for you young people. Appreciate your family, friends, parents especially”, she said.

Jojo Todynho denies that husband without interest: ‘It’s not up to me’

One of the reasons the singer is being attacked on the web is because many internet users believe that Lucas Souza, Jojo’s husband, is with her out of interest. In conversation with fans on social media, the famous tore praise for the army officer and denied that the relationship is not real. “I’ve always dreamed of having my family and having my life with God again. (…) Thank God, my husband, in addition to attending two colleges, he has his money, his profession, and I have a lot of affection for My family is a soldier. I love a soldier, I love a uniform, I’m Maria Batalhão, I’ve never denied that to anyone. Because a military man is different”, she began, who lives a controversy with MC Gui.

“God blessed me in what I like, with this wonderful man, who has his money, his profession… Lucas doesn’t need me. helping each other. I’m very happy. I’m marrying a man I love. A man of integrity”, he said. Lucas and Jojo met during a trip to Cancun, Mexico. Last month, when they completed 4 months together, the two got engaged.