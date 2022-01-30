Joni Mitchell Announces She Will Remove Music From Spotify

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Joni Mitchellone of the most influential artists of recent decades, has announced that she will be removing her discography from the Spotifyjoining the Neil Young in protest against the spread of false information about COVID-19 made by Joe Rogan in his podcast, exclusive to the platform. On her official website, the owner of the hits “River” and “Big Yellow Taxi” stated that “irresponsible people are spreading lies that have cost people their lives”.

I sympathize with Neil Young and the scientific and medical community around the world,” said Mitchell.

Rogan, who hosts Spotify’s exclusive podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, has faced criticism for repeatedly sharing false or conflicting information about covid-19 vaccines on its program. In December, a group of 270 doctors and other healthcare professionals wrote a letter to Spotify seeking “mitigate the spread of misinformation on the platform”. This came shortly after Rogan hosted Dr. Robert Malone, an anti-vaccine skeptic who promotes unscientific theories against Covid-19 preventive vaccination, on his podcast.

