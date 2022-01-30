Justice denies house arrest to Monique Medeiros

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro yesterday denied house arrest to Monique Medeiros, mother of Henry Borel. The request was made by the pedagogue’s defense after alleged threats suffered within the jail, attributed to a lawyer linked to former councilor Jairinho. In the same decision, the Justice did not rule out that these threats could be investigated.

Judge Elizabeth Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court, followed the understanding of the Public Ministry and stated that there is no legal support for Monique to be imprisoned at home. By not discarding the investigation, Louro determined that the threats reported by Monique be kept in the process so that, in due course, they can be forwarded to the bodies responsible for the investigations.

In order to keep Monique at the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, in Bangu, the magistrate justified that the domicile would not guarantee greater security for Monique, since she is a “nationally known” face and could be recognized entering or leaving the place, even if confidential. Louro also stated that it is the duty of the State to guarantee the safety of its detainees.

The request for Monique’s defense by the housekeeper took place following two episodes in jail: In the first, lawyer Flávia Fróes, linked to former councilor Jairinho, visited the boy’s mother, who reports an attempt to coerce her into signing a document to take the blame for her son’s death. A week after Flavia’s visit, a lawyer identified only as Fábio asked another inmate to “pass messages” to Monique — which Henry’s mother’s defense considered a threat.

The judge responsible for the case says that “is committed to ensuring the safety of the defendant”, and is not opposed to future decisions that may help in this. Louro also denied that Monique is isolated from other inmates because “it would be a kind of punishment”, and asked that the Santo Expedito Penal Institute, where Henry’s mother is being held, inform the minimum number of inmates that can be in the same cell.

After Flávia’s visit to Monique, the defense of Henry’s mother asked for the dismemberment of the process, in addition to images of the visit and copies of the guest book. Louro agreed to receive the material, but denied the dismemberment of the process, stating that it would delay the procedures and that it would not be possible to guarantee the confidentiality of information about Monique.

On February 9, Monique and Jairinho will report their version of Henry’s death to Justice. They were arrested on April 8 of last year. The expert reports show 23 injuries on the boy’s body, and that Henry died as a result of internal bleeding and laceration in the liver caused by blunt action.

Goalkeeper Bruno’s lawyer assumes Jairinho’s defense

Last week, Jairinho chose his new lawyers in the criminal case. Among them is Lúcio Adolfo da Silva, who defended goalkeeper Bruno Fernandes in the process in which he was convicted of the murder of Eliza Samudio. The exchange took place less than 20 days before the defendant was questioned in court.

The imbroglio of Jairinho’s former defense with Flávia began when Monique told her lawyers that she had been threatened by the lawyer, hired by Jairinho’s family to carry out a “defensive investigation”, to take the blame for Henry’s death.

After the disclosure of the report by the UOL, Braz, then Jairinho’s lawyer, released a letter of repudiation expressing “indignation” at the visit, which he called unethical. Two weeks later, the lawyer and his team abandoned the case on the grounds of “intimate jurisdiction”.