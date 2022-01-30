Justin Trudeau forced to leave official residence as a precaution due to anti-vaccine protests – Observer

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, as well as his family, were moved from their official residence to an undisclosed location due to fears related to the anti-vaccine protests for Covid-19, according to the Efe news agency.

According to the Canadian public broadcaster CBC, quoted by the Spanish agency, Justin Trudeau’s family was transported by Canadian security services to a safe place in the capital, Ottawa.

Even though the protests have so far been peaceful, Canadian security forces fear that radical elements joining the so-called ‘Freedom Train’ will provoke violent action.

Among the posters carried by the protesters who began to gather in front of the Canadian parliament building, there are some obscene and violent messages addressed to the prime minister.

PUB • CONTINUE READING BELOW

Some messages suggest “hanging” the political leader of the Liberal party (center/center-left) for imposing measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the parliament’s security officer warned that some protesters had asked the public for information about the addresses of some politicians’ homes, so he recommended Canadian deputies to move to safe places in the coming days.

The protest began earlier this week by truck drivers who oppose the decision by Canada and the United States to require these cross-border workers to be vaccinated, in order to avoid 14-day quarantines.

The measure affects only about 15% of truck drivers who have not yet been vaccinated, according to the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a group that aggregates truck driver associations.

However, in recent days, groups opposed to other public health measures adopted by the Canadian authorities, from ‘Covid passports’ to the limitation of public in commercial establishments, joined the convoy of trucks that traveled across Canada, from the west. to Ottawa (east).

An internet campaign to finance the protest has already received eight million Canadian dollars (about 5.6 million euros), but a CBC investigation has indicated that at least a third of the donations are anonymous and in some cases come from other countries.