‘Kneel in front of everyone’ · TV News

Marcos Mion opened up the intimacy and showed a part of the routine behind the cameras at Caldeirão. The presenter, who has already covered 100 kilometers on foot to fulfill a promise, also shows signs that he is a man of faith before he sets foot on stage. “I kneel in front of everyone,” he explained, who said a short prayer.

The artist published this Saturday (29) the capture made by one of the members of his team behind the scenes at Globo. “I found the image that Thalles captured of my most intimate moment with God so strong, in a way that preserved the essence of the act, that I felt that now everyone should really see it,” he wrote.

“Seeing to remind everyone that we don’t just have to be grateful to God in our hearts, but in our attitudes. For everyone to see,” continued Suzana Gullo’s husband.

I kneel in front of everyone. Yes, I’m about to command the whole stage, all the cameras on me, all the attention on me, and this act of getting down on my knees shows everyone there that I’m not the focus, I’m not the ‘boss’ , the ‘good guy’, the ‘almighty’, but that I’m just an instrument.

“Instrument of the love of Jesus Christ and that has a lot that comes first in the list of importance. I’m there at the end of the list. The commitment to bring joy to you, for example, is there in time”, he added.

Mion also revealed that if he shoots four shows, he will kneel down before each of the recordings. “What do I talk to God about at that moment? I’ll tell you another time”, he joked.

Check out Marcos Mion’s Instagram post: