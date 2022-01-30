Landslide kills three people in Greater São Paulo

As usual during the rainy season, landslides are common at this time of year. In the city of Embu das Artes, in Greater São Paulo, three people died this Sunday (30), hit by the landfall, according to G1.

According to the Municipal Guard, a 47-year-old woman, her one-and-a-half-year-old son, and a young man. 21 were the victims. In addition to them, four other people lived in the same affected property, but managed to survive.

The information from the Embu das Artes City Hall is that the landslide hit two houses, one was empty and the other was occupied by the three victims.

The incident mobilized the Municipal Guard, Military Police and the Fire Department, the latter with 13 vehicles to attend to the occurrence.

Still according to the city hall, the episode was considered a fatality caused by excessive rain and the rupture of a cesspool. The affected place “is a private area, consolidated for 20 years, the house where the victims took place was already 15 years old.”

Only after the landslide, the authorities closed 16 houses close to the landslide, which pose a risk. However, some families still returned to the site. The Civil Defense has already issued the alert and is trying to convince the residents.

