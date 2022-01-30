Launches of pre-candidates for president accelerate negotiations for party changes in the Chamber | Elections 2022

The announcements of at least 11 pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic accelerated negotiations for the exchange of parties between federal deputies who will seek re-election — the entry of new candidates in the race for the Palácio do Planalto influences the political position of the parties and alliances for formation of the state platforms.

Deputies who do not feel contemplated with the new political project of the parties to which they are affiliated or who see better opportunities in other parties will have 30 days – between March 3 and April 1 – to change parties. It’s the call “party window“.

In the meantime, the Electoral Court authorizes the change of caption without the parliamentarians losing their mandate. These are the 30 days prior to the membership deadline. As of April 2, anyone who is not yet affiliated with a party can no longer be a candidate in the 2022 elections.

Elections 2022: see the calendar

Party changes are also authorized in case of “substantial change or repeated deviation from the party program” and “serious personal political discrimination”.

The proximity of the opening of the party window also inaugurates a phase of negotiations and political bargains.

For parties, it is interesting to receive more candidates with a chance of winning because the party fund – a public resource intended to defray the expenses of the parties – is calculated based on the size of the seats in the Chamber after the election.

Deputies, on the other hand, manage to negotiate positions in directories, prominent positions within the party and investment in their own campaigns in exchange for party migration. At the negotiating table, there are also ideological and political factors.

Parliamentarians also point out that the end of coalitions – temporary unions between different parties to add television time and campaign resources – has made the change of acronym a “question of survival”, especially for candidates from smaller parties.

GloboNews Debate: the search of parties for the 3rd way in the elections

Currently with 43 deputies, the PL hopes to see the bench grow after the affiliation to President Jair Bolsonaro’s party in the party.

“With the arrival of the president, I believe that we will be able to go into the election dispute with another 15 to 20 deputies who may come. They are deputies not only from the PSL, but also from other parties who are making contact and talking at an advanced stage”, told the g1 the leader of the PL in the Chamber, deputy Wellington Roberto (PB).

As a result of the elections and the changes in the party window, the PL leader projects an election of 70 deputies of the party in October – a number that, in the current composition of the Chamber, would give the party the largest bench in the House. “I’m not throwing rocks at the moon, I’m keeping my feet on the ground,” said Roberto.

Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the PL also brought casualties to the party. The vice president of the Chamber, Marcelo Ramos (AM), announced the departure of the party for opposing the president of the Republic.

Bolsonaro joins the PL, after two years without a party

Other PL deputies are expected to accompany Ramos. For the leader of the legend, however, the balance will be “extremely positive”.

THE We can, today with 11 deputies, should also undergo changes after the entry of former judge Sergio Moro. Deputies Diego Garcia (PR) and José Medeiros (MT), allies of President Bolsonaro, should leave the caption.

“The party met and we have had these conversations. Now, obviously, if Moro runs for president, I really have to look for another acronym. I have to pull the car, because there’s no way to be a candidate for the Senate with a candidate for president of the same party. I would have to go to some party of President Bolsonaro’s base,” deputy José Medeiros told g1.

Behind the scenes, there is talk that deputies from the North and Northeast can also leave Podemos.

On the other hand, there is the expectation of the arrival of new deputies. Last Wednesday (26), members of the Movimento Brasil Livre (MBL) signed affiliation with Podemos to support Moro’s campaign. Among them was Deputy Kim Kataguiri, currently in the DEM.

Deputy Renata Abreu (SP), president of Podemos, said in a note that the balance of the party window must be positive between those who leave and those who enter.

“This is normal accommodation. Some names are already known to us that are aligned with other candidacies, this is expected. But, for sure, the party will gain a lot in terms of quality, as well as quantity, with the arrival of new leaders”, stated Renata.

Since the departure of Jair Bolsonaro, in November 2019, the PSL expects the departure of deputies who were elected in the wake of the president’s campaign.

About 20 Bolsonarist deputies – including Eduardo Bolsonaro (SP), Carla Zambelli (SP) and Bia Kicis (DF) – should take advantage of this year’s party window.

Parties from the so-called Centrão, such as PTB, PL, Republicans and PP, hold conversations with parliamentarians and try to attract them to the subtitles.

As a solution not to dehydrate, the PSL joined the DEM in a process of partisan merger, forming the union Brazil. The expectation of leaders of the new legend is that the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) endorse the merger next month.

If confirmed, it will result in the sum of the benches of the two parties – a total of 81 deputies -, making União Brasil the largest party in the Chamber. By carrying the financial resources of the DEM and the PSL, the party must also become the one that will receive the most funds from the party and electoral fund.

In the articulations for the formation of the new legend, the DEM also awaits the departure of licensed deputies Onyx Lorenzoni (RS) and Tereza Cristina (MS), both ministers in the Bolsonaro government.

“I think Onyx is closer to moving on with the PL, and Tereza has a local situation that she has been reflecting on. We have not excluded any dialogue and we have the door open, building”, said the leader of the DEM, deputy Efraim Filho (PB).

The congressman recognizes that, as several parties are negotiating to attract deputies, the definitions on the final formation of the União Brasil should take place on the eve of the closing of the party window.

According to Efraim Filho, at first, the main goal of União Brasil will be the formation of a broad congressional bench.

“The second goal will be state governments and the third stage will be the national scene. We want to build a party first to come back with the largest bench in Congress, between the House and the Senate. Second, to elect the largest number of governors in Brazil and third, then the construction of the national scene would come in”, said Efraim.

For the dispute for the Planalto, União Brasil and Podemos are in talks about a possible alliance around Moro’s candidacy – until this weekend, the scenario remained undefined.

Also under negotiation is the creation of party federations, a model whereby two or more parties unite for a period of at least four years.

Left parties – PT, PSB, PV and PCdoB – are trying to federalize themselves for the next election with the aim of supporting the campaign and an eventual government of former President Lula.

“We have to think of a federation. And it is not just partisan, but encompasses the construction of a broader front that can elect Lula and sustain the future government”, said PT leader Deputy Bohn Gass (RS).

PT asks the STF to extend the deadline for the formation of federations

On the other side of the political spectrum, the PSDB is also studying the possibility of a federation. The party split last year during the primaries that defined the governor of São Paulo, João Doria, as a pre-candidate.

Behind the scenes, the legend is pointed out as one of those that can suffer considerable losses during the party window due to internal differences.

Last Thursday (27), the legend’s Executive approved the advance of negotiations with Citizenship for the formation of the federation.

“We have a preliminary survey that indicates that the federation is welcome. We need to move forward with the rules for this coexistence. Citizenship has been an important partner of the PSDB and there is political convergence both in the elections and in the Legislature”, highlighted the president of the PSDB, Bruno Araújo.

Doria also spoke on the subject and, in a social network, congratulated the presidents of Cidadania for the “great decision” to create the federation between the parties.

In response, Senator Alessandro Vieira (SE), pre-candidate for the Presidency for Citizenship, said that party presidents do not have the power to decide on the federation and stressed that discussions are still at the beginning.