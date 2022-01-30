Leaked video shows F-35C fighter impact on aircraft carrier AERO Magazine

This was the second accident in two months with an F-35, in November a British F-35B crashed in the Mediterranean. | Photo: Disclosure

The US Navy has confirmed that the video circulating on social media is in fact of the F-35C crashed this week in the South China Sea.

US Navy spokesman Mark Langford confirmed to Newsweek the veracity of the leaked footage.

🎥 Unconfirmed video appears to show US Navy F35C smashing against its own ship on a mission of power projection in South China Sea pic.twitter.com/w5EVQColEB — ASB News / MILITARY〽️ (@ASBMilitary) January 28, 2022

In the video above, the modern plane makes its final approach to land on the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier, however, in the last second of the footage, a noise is heard remitting an impact.

It was also confirmed by Langford that before falling into the sea the aircraft crashed into the vessel’s flight deck. Yesterday, January 27th, a photo of an F-35 floating in the water was also leaked and everything suggests that it is from the same plane.

The pilot managed to eject, however, he and six other soldiers had to have medical care, both are in a stable condition of health.

The US Navy is studying options to rescue the fighter as soon as possible, as Russia and China may have an interest in obtaining it for studies of secret embedded technologies.