Learn how to consult and increase your score with Serasa’s new tool

Do you know what Score is and how to consult it? The Score is the score that indicates the chances that a given consumer has to pay their bills correctly. A good Score facilitates the contracting of lines of credit, financing, loans and installment plans.

It is possible to consult your Score for free through the Serasa website, but there is also the “Score Turbo” tool, which also provides information on how much your Score can increase with the discharge of certain debts.

It is possible to obtain significant Score points through selected offers on Serasa Limpa Nome, which offers incentives for consumers to pay off their debts with exclusive discounts, keep a positive record and earn 30 Score points.

Serasa’s Score Turbo has its advantages, but it is necessary to be aware that if the consumer does not pay the debts, breaks the agreement made with the creditor or acquires a new debt, this can cause all points to be lost.

It is important to point out that Seresa’s Score Turbo points refer to the settlement of debts through Serasa Limpa Nome. If you have lost points due to a breach of agreement, it is possible to negotiate directly with Serasa Limpa Nome again. Making your Score improve again.

Check out the step-by-step guide to use Serasa’s Score Turbo:

  • Visit serasa.com.br/score/turbo
  • Consult your debts at Serasa Limpa Nome for free.
  • See if there are any Turbo offers available to you.
  • Select the desired offer, close and pay the agreement without delay.
  • Keep your Positive Registration always active.

