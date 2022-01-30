Learn how to make the easiest homemade ice cream in the world

To kill the heat on the hottest days of summer, how about preparing homemade ice cream with just three ingredients? The recipe is so simple that you can make it today and maybe you already have all the items in your house.

There is no secret and anyone can do this wonder. Just leave everything ready and put it in the freezer for a little while. Then just grab a spoon and a little pot to cool off in this heat.

By the way, it is worth mentioning that this recipe may change in flavor. In fact, you are free to add essences and flavor your homemade ice cream as you prefer. The most important thing is to follow the recipe exactly, respecting all the steps. Just remember to have an empty jar with a lid to store the ice cream in the freezer. You can even use an old ice cream pot that you have in your closet.

Homemade ice cream recipe with only three ingredients

To prepare this simple and delicious ice cream, you will need:

2 cans of condensed milk (of your choice);

2 teaspoons of vanilla essence (you can use any other essence);

600 ml of fresh, well-chilled cream or whipped cream.

How to make the easiest homemade ice cream in the world:

If you found the ingredients too simple, know that the preparation is still very easy. Just add the condensed milk to the blender and beat for 3 minutes. This will make the candy more consistent and velvety. Transfer the whipped condensed milk to a bowl.

You can use regular whipped cream now or buy fresh cream, let it cool and start whipping. Use a mixer to make the whole process easier and only stop beating after you reach the whipped cream point.

Mix the whipped cream with the condensed milk and the vanilla essence. Cover the jar and leave it in the freezer for at least 3 hours before serving.