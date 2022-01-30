Letter in a bottle ‘travels’ 1,200 km and is found after 25 years

A letter placed in a bottle and thrown into the sea 25 years ago was found in Norway after traveling nearly 1,290 kilometers. The message was written in 1996 by 8-year-old Joanna Buchan in Scotland as part of a school project.

After the journey of more than two decades, the letter was found by Elena Andreassen Haga in 2020, but she was only able to contact the author of the message on Monday (24), according to the British broadcaster BBC.

The letter written by Joanna did not have an exact addressee and was addressed to “whoever found it”. The young woman’s text talked about common topics for children, such as her love for sweets, her dog, school work and the fact that she doesn’t like boys. “By the way, I hate boys,” Joanna wrote at the time.

Upon finding the bottle, Haga sought out the author on social media and sent a message to the Scotswoman on Facebook in 2020. Joanna, however, only read the message this week after accessing the platform’s old conversations.

“When I read it, I died laughing,” the 34-year-old Scotswoman told the BBC about the letter. Joanna became a doctor and currently lives in Australia.

“There are some really lovely things in there, like what was important to me at the time. I wish I could tell my teachers at the time, who came up with the idea,” he said.