Linn da Quebrada and Jessilane criticize Maria in a revealing chat

Jessilane and Linn da Quebrada established together a level of closeness sufficient to convey their first impressions of the other participants in the BBB 2022. The target of the time was Mariawith whom they have certain differences.

Find out everything that goes on at the BBB 2022 house in the coverage of RD1

In a chat with Naiara Azevedo, the famous woman has already denounced what happened to her professional colleague: “I had an indisposition with Maria. She with me and I with her. I said: ‘Oh’”.

Jessilane commented that Camarote’s sister is quite unstable: “She is fluctuating a lot. It’s hard to understand. There are times when she is super cool, laughing and joking; there are times when she pretends that we don’t exist”.

Linn finally suspected that Maria had given her a bomb emoji on the Queridometer and explained why:

“And she was practically not relating to me. I don’t know if with you either. And I’m pretty sure she gave me the bomb. The other day she said: ‘The bomb is when you talk a lot about the things you think’; and ends up generating an indisposition with people”.

BBB 2022: Linn da Quebrada “gets there” in Natália for an unusual reason

The previous party, which lasted until dawn on Thursday (27), generated a lot of talk. On that day, Linn da Quebrada had to give Natália Deodato a “come over there” for a very unusual reason.

The mining woman ended up “freaking out” after Lucas – with whom she had been discreetly flirting – kissed Slovenia. In addition to a lot of crying, Pipoca’s sister threatened to give up the reality show and sought solace from the confined.

Natalia lay on the bed with the famous, to vent, but ended up squeezing Linn’s breasts. “You’re kneading my chest, prosthesis is expensive”, fired the member of the Camarote, avowedly transvestite.

Check out:

Maria will still save the entertainment I’m warning you lol pic.twitter.com/Y6PaoFCV05 — fabs 🐍 (@marquezinz) January 28, 2022

Did you like the content? Follow @rd1oficial on Instagram and RD1.com.br on Facebook to keep up with the latest celebrity news.