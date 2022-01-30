Linn da Quebrada makes shocking revelation to Naiara Azevedo

who accompanies the BBB 2022 have you noticed that Linn da Quebrada and Naiara Azevedo they have a very different look. The two, however, are closer and, alongside Jessilanetalked about the relationships between the confined in the reality show of Globe. They stated that they do not intend to vote for the next wall formation and Linn says that she is not similar to Naiara, but makes a revelation.

“I’m interested in you precisely because when I have to talk about something you don’t know, either you don’t understand or it’s not from your universe, I like to be able to show you”, says Lina, who heard from Naiara that she likes to listen. “I like relationships that aren’t face to face”, concluded the actress.

controversial conversation

A few days ago, Naiara Azevedo and Linn da Quebrada had a conversation after the singer asked if the actress thought trans women cannot get positive opportunities due to lack of persistence. “Do you believe that there are trans people, the trans women who haven’t made it to where you are, do you believe that there are trans people more talented than you?” she wanted to know. Linn then opined.

“I don’t believe in talent. I do believe that they have many because if they didn’t have talent, they weren’t putting their name on the dance floor, making money to afford their night at the boarding house. I think that’s a lot of talent they have,” Linn said.

courage and persistence

That’s when Linn asked if the lack of opportunity is often linked to a lack of courage and persistence, something she claims to see in the actress. “No. If they didn’t have the courage, they wouldn’t be transvestites, they wouldn’t be on the dance floor, they wouldn’t be slapping their face and they wouldn’t be doing a show and fucking four”, said Lina. “They have a lot of courage! They have such persistence that they are still there, day by day, slamming doors and going in and out, getting clubbed and stoned,” she continued.

“But searching for the very thing you seek? It’s hard to talk to you because I understand you but you’re so ready and armed to answer me that you’re not thinking about what I’m asking.“, she said.

Pedro Scooby joined the conversation and observed that they are different realities. “You have to have the courage to get up and say: ‘I’m going in search’. Regardless of whether I succeed or not, I’ll go after it”, said Naiara. “And you think everyone can? Do you think everyone can, Naiara? Do you really think? Think about Brazil beyond the people who are close to us. The people who are there in the back of Brazil”, fired Linn.