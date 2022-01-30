Linux Creator Claims To Be Satoshi Nakamoto, The Creator Of Bitcoin

Linus Torvaldsthe creator of the operating system Linux, appears to have modified a single line in the Linux Kernel and included a claim that he is Satoshi Nakamoto. The modification says “I am Satoshi”which could be a joke or an actual claim that he created Bitcoin.

Linus Torvalds was once suspected of being Satoshi Nakamoto, in part because he created Git, which is believed to have inspired the blockchain, and in part because all the circumstantial evidence fits perfectly to make him a candidate.

Maybe the modification is just a joke, as it’s common for people to say that “we are all Satoshi”.

Or maybe it’s a way to call attention to a major achievement of Linux, which for the first time since the 1990s had 999 commits (updates).

Linus Torvalds

The modification could also be a not-so-discreet way of telling geeks that he is indeed Satoshi Nakamoto, something that would be believable because he has the skills for it and some facts fit the Bitcoin story.

For example, Satoshi’s sudden exit from the market, saying he switched to other things just a year after launching bitcoin, fits in with a man who already had a reputation and a name.

The untouched bitcoins. Why does he need them (considering his known fortune of $150 million)? He may well have thrown them away (in the early days when they were worthless).

Torvalds definitely has the technical ability to create all the components of bitcoin, he is extremely smart, he fits the character, the temperament and he fits the time analysis.

He fits the time, he explains some of the intriguing choices made by Nakamoto regarding the use of windows and so on, he explains Nakamoto’s resistance to temptation, and basically he’s a candidate to be the creator of bitcoin, especially with their expertise in open source software.