Live broadcast, lineups and more: learn all about Volta Redonda x Flamengo – Flamengo

Flamengo and Volta Redonda face each other on Saturday night (29), at 18:00 (Brasília time), at Estádio Raulino de Oliveira, for the second round of the Campeonato Carioca. The duel will be broadcast by FlaTV and Cariocão Play, but Coluna do Fla brings the most red-black broadcast on the internet, via YouTube.

The game against Volta Redonda will be Flamengo’s second in 2022 and, as in the first commitment, it will have a fully reserve squad on the field. With the main team still in pre-season, the Garotos do Ninho will be chosen to represent the Mais Querido at the beginning of the State Championship.

As mentioned, Cariocão Play shows the game, however, Rafa Penido commands the most red-black broadcast on the internet, on the Coluna do Fla channel, on YouTube. Tulio Rodrigues is in the comments, accompanied by reporter Ana Beatriz Zayat.

CHECK OUT THE DEPARTURE INFORMATION:

Round Round vs Flamengo

Competition: Carioca Championship – 2nd round

Place: Raulino de Oliveira Stadium

Date: January 29

Time: 18:00 (Brasilia time)

PROBABLE SCALE:

Flamengo: Matheus Cunha; Wesley, Gabriel Noga, Cleiton and Marcos Paulo; Igor Jesus, Yuri de Oliveira and Matheus França; Thiaguinho, Lázaro and André.

Round Round: Vinicius Dias; Iury, Dilsinho and Davison; Muniz, Tinga and Caio Vitor; Pedrinho, MV and Lelê. Coach: eto Colucci.

Streaming: FlaTV, Cariocão Play and Coluna do Fla (on YouTube)

Referee: Grazziani Maciel Rocha

Assistants: Carlos Henrique Cardoso de Souza and André Roberto Smith Silveira