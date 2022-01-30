Long Covid: study detects hidden lung lesions

Picture of a xenon gas MRI

Credit, Oxford University

photo caption,

The dark areas in the lungs, seen more often in individuals who have had covid (right) compared to healthy individuals (left), help explain the shortness of breath that some feel even after being infected with the coronavirus.

Some people with long-term covid may experience hidden lung damage, suggests a pilot study carried out in the UK.

This would help explain the shortness of breath that some patients report experiencing, even after they have recovered from the initial infection.

Scientists used a new method to detect lung lesions that are not identified in routine examinations.

The team evaluated 11 individuals who did not need hospital care when they first had covid, but even after they recovered, they reported shortness of breath for a prolonged time.

