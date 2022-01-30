Lota swears Tonico to death at Bernardinho’s wake · TV News

Lota (Paula Cohen) will go into a state of shock when she learns of the death of Bernardinho (Gabriel Fuentes) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Even in deep suffering, the Baroness of Fervedouro will gather strength to face Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. She will swear revenge on the villain, who was responsible for sending the boy to the Paraguayan War (1864-1870).

In the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, the deputy got Nélio’s half-brother (João Pedro Zappa) drunk and put him on a ship destined for combat. Even though he had the opportunity to return to court, the young man decided to continue the war with the intention of proving his worth and making his family proud.

At the Saturday’s chapter (29) , the soldier will be shot in the back during an ambush while invading the enemy’s palace in Asunción, capital of Paraguay. Before dying, he will make one last request to Samuel (Michel Gomes). “Tell my mother that I fought like a real man. And thank you for believing in me”, will say the character of Gabriel Fuentes before leaving.

In the scenes that will air on Monday (31) , Augusto (Gil Coelho) will go to Lota’s house to break the news of her youngest’s death. The dazzled one will lose the ground and will need to be supported by Nélio and Lupita (Roberta Rodrigues).

Nélio and Lupita will console Lota in the soap opera

Bernardinho will be buried under strong commotion and with honors destined to the heroes of the Paraguayan War. Distraught over the loss of her son, the baroness goes after Tonico and threatens him.

Batista’s widow (Ernani Moraes) will say that she will not rest until the bad character is convicted of all the crimes he committed – even if the politician pays with death.

Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place about 40 years after the events of the novel Novo Mundo (2017). The feuilleton will show the last chapter next Friday (4), giving way to the exhibition of Beyond the Illusion, a story starring Larissa Manoela and Rafael Vitti.

