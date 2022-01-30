Lucas and Rodrigo consider votes for sister and vent

in conversation with Rodrigo, Lucas commented on the new formation of the wall of the BBB 22, and together they reached the conclusion of voting for Brunna Goncalves. According to the model, both don’t talk much. In addition, Eslô’s affair is believed to be voted on by her.

“I can’t vote between you, Nat and Jessi and Linn who I talk to a lot. You can’t have it as an option. With Brunna I don’t have any exchanges”, said Rodrigo. “Do you think your group votes for me, Nat or Jessi? I was thinking. If my vote is for her (in a person) and I know her vote is for me, if Tiago sends that person, she pulls me”, Lucas commented.

Thoughtful, the editing strategist he said it was difficult to escape the wall; “It is difficult to escape the wall, you have to be very smart. The thing is, if you go to the wall, which is the last thing you want, you have to hope to go with someone who is less loved out there. Another thing: today can be the double angel test and both win immunity. One wins the angel and the other the immunity”, he declared.

mocked

It is worth noting that, in addition to talking about votes with Rodrigo, Lucas also made fun of Naiara Azevedo which ended up on the wall after cooking for the brothers for a few days. According to him, the kindness of the country singer was of no use.

“We don’t know who Naiara is. You don’t know if she is bipolar… Sometimes she came in with a very big problem outside and here it only increased. I said to her, ‘Did you want to cook? Wow, super cool for everyone in the house. It’s just that you stay in there, cooking and everyone will enjoy, socialize, and you stay there’. Food, anything we eat. Are you on? It didn’t make any difference that she cooked for us, man. We want to meet the person”, said the heartthrob, who has also detonated the current government of Brazil. “In the past elections, everything was polarized and families were torn apart because of one vote. What I have to say about election is: I respect your vote. Dude, who should I vote for? Go to the Transparency Portal and see what your politician spends on cabinet and advisors. I went to Brasília once and found it bizarre. That much ministry is huge. And we support everything, man,” he confessed.